Due to the dangerously low wind chills predicted, several Black Hills-area schools have canceled classes and activities for today.
Rapid City Area School District and St. Thomas More schools in Rapid City and Douglas School District in Box Elder will be closed Thursday.
Douglas (Box Elder) Head Start will also be closed.
In the Northern Hills, Meade School District, Lead-Deadwood School District, Spearfish School District, Newell and Belle Fourche Schools have canceled classes. Belle Fourche has also canceled all after-school activities, including practices.
Schools in Custer and Hermosa will also be closed, as will the Hill City School District, Little Wound, Oglala Lakota County and Dupree.
After Wednesday's frigid temperatures and nearly nonstop snowfall, the National Weather Service is forecasting another arctic blast for the Black Hills: wind chills of 30 to 40 degrees below zero overnight and into Thursday morning. The forecast also predicts hazardous travel conditions, including slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow.
Other closures:
- Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City has canceled classes today
- Youth & Family Services in Rapid City will be closed.
If you have a school closure to report, please email candy.denouden@rapidcityjournal.com.