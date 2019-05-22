Custer and Hermosa school districts are closed today due to weather, according to the school district.
Rapid City Youth & Family Services announced a two-hour late start for Plaza and Douglas Head Start, and no morning classes at Monroe Head Start.
Rapid City and Pennington County officials urge caution for travelers, citing poor road conditions, flooding and other hazards. Pennington County Emergency Management said on social media that power lines and trees were blocking Forest Road, Mystic Road, Neck Yoke Road, Norris Peak Road, Pine Grove Road, Silver city Road, South Rockerville Road and Taylor Ranch Road. Paulsen Road is closed from 197th Avenue east to Big Foot Road.
Custer State Park's Visitor Center is closed, as is the Sylvan Lake day use area.
