Weather takes a wintry turn in the Black Hills

Persistent light snow fell across Rapid City and much of the Black Hills on Wednesday giving residents a reminder that it is still wintertime.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Rapid City reported 24-hour snowfall amounts that ranged from a dusting in the lower elevations to 3-4 inches in the higher elevations of the Black Hills. With temperatures hovering just below freezing, drivers across the area dealt with slick roads for much of the day.

However, warmer and windy conditions are on the horizon through Saturday before another storm system brings arctic air and precipitation beginning Sunday.

"Highs Thursday will reach the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s over the higher Black Hills and lower 40s to lower 50s on the plains. Friday will also be windy with gusts of at least 40 mph likely on the western South Dakota plains," the National Weather Service forecast said on Wednesday afternoon.

"Saturday will rocket to around 50 to 60 degrees. Confidence is increasing that an arctic cold front will move through northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota late Sunday bringing bitterly cold wind chills and possible plowable snow through Tuesday."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

