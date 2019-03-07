Two to four inches of snow fell across Rapid City on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and the forecast is calling for more snow this weekend.
"Right now, we are looking at a storm to move into the area Friday evening that will continue Saturday night,” National Weather Service forecaster Melissa Smith said Thursday morning.
That storm could dump an additional three to six inches on Rapid City, Smith said. Parts of southwestern South Dakota could see up to four inches.
The northwestern, south central and eastern parts of the state will see heavier snowfall. Those living in the northwest could see eight to 12 inches in their region alone.
Winds of up to 50 miles per hour are possible and that would make travel "difficult if not impossible" in northwestern and south central South Dakota, Smith said.
All regions affected by the storm, Smith said, can expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s. Below-average temperatures are slated to continue for the next two weeks.
Weather models also suggest that more snow could fall in Rapid City in the middle of next week, Smith said.
"We're not out of the woods yet," she said.
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Snow
Subscribe to Daily Headlines