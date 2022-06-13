Weekend severe storms hammer western South Dakota plains

Residents in the western plains of South Dakota are picking up the pieces and assessing damage to property after a severe storm system pummeled communities over the weekend near Whitewood, Belle Fourche, Wall and Philip.

A couple of rounds of severe storms fired up Saturday afternoon, causing reports of four-inch diameter hail near Philip and wind gusts topping 90 mph near Castle Rock — but the main show waited until Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for northwest South Dakota on Sunday for areas north of the Black Hills. The threat index for the watch included large hail categorized by the weather service as "large apple size," wind gusts up to and exceeding 75 mph, and a slight possibility of a few tornadoes.

As storms built over northeast Wyoming, the system barrelled down towards Butte, Meade, Pennington, Haakon and Jackson counties.

At 5:15 p.m. Sunday, St. Onge clocked a wind gust of 91 mph. Just 15 minutes prior at 5 p.m., four-inch diameter hail was reported near Belle Fourche. Reports from Belle Fourche show extensive damage to automobile dealership inventories and pock-marked buildings across town.

As the storm moved north of Sturgis, it continued dropping two-inch diameter hail with winds gusting to between 50-60 mph, the National Weather Service reported. The storm system grew in intensity again over the Meade County plains and continued to far northeast Pennington County, Haakon and Jackson counties, spurring a couple of tornado warnings along the way.

The National Weather Service said 4.5-inch diameter hail was reported 23 miles north of Wall at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Winds gust reports ranged from 77 mph near Faith, 65 mph near Wasta and between 50-65 mph in Haakon and Jackson counties.

Reports from the National Weather Service show much-needed rain accompanied the storms, with 2.5 inches of rain falling near Midland, 1.62 inches northeast of Whitewood, 1.48 inches near Elm Springs and just over an inch in Cottonwood. Minor flooding was reported in Haakon and Jackson counties.

Additional chances for rain and severe weather are expected Monday afternoon and evening across the Northern Black Hills and plains, with isolated chances of thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

A high pressure system is expected to dominate western South Dakota weather as the weekend approaches, bringing with it extremely hot temperatures and dry conditions. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures well above 90 degrees beginning Friday, with highs near or at 100 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.