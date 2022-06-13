 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Weekend severe storms hammer western South Dakota plains

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents in the western plains of South Dakota are picking up the pieces and assessing damage to property after a severe storm system pummeled communities over the weekend near Whitewood, Belle Fourche, Wall and Philip.

A couple of rounds of severe storms fired up Saturday afternoon, causing reports of four-inch diameter hail near Philip and wind gusts topping 90 mph near Castle Rock — but the main show waited until Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for northwest South Dakota on Sunday for areas north of the Black Hills. The threat index for the watch included large hail categorized by the weather service as "large apple size," wind gusts up to and exceeding 75 mph, and a slight possibility of a few tornadoes.

As storms built over northeast Wyoming, the system barrelled down towards Butte, Meade, Pennington, Haakon and Jackson counties.

At 5:15 p.m. Sunday, St. Onge clocked a wind gust of 91 mph. Just 15 minutes prior at 5 p.m., four-inch diameter hail was reported near Belle Fourche. Reports from Belle Fourche show extensive damage to automobile dealership inventories and pock-marked buildings across town.

People are also reading…

As the storm moved north of Sturgis, it continued dropping two-inch diameter hail with winds gusting to between 50-60 mph, the National Weather Service reported. The storm system grew in intensity again over the Meade County plains and continued to far northeast Pennington County, Haakon and Jackson counties, spurring a couple of tornado warnings along the way.

The National Weather Service said 4.5-inch diameter hail was reported 23 miles north of Wall at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Winds gust reports ranged from 77 mph near Faith, 65 mph near Wasta and between 50-65 mph in Haakon and Jackson counties.

Reports from the National Weather Service show much-needed rain accompanied the storms, with 2.5 inches of rain falling near Midland, 1.62 inches northeast of Whitewood, 1.48 inches near Elm Springs and just over an inch in Cottonwood. Minor flooding was reported in Haakon and Jackson counties.

Additional chances for rain and severe weather are expected Monday afternoon and evening across the Northern Black Hills and plains, with isolated chances of thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

A high pressure system is expected to dominate western South Dakota weather as the weekend approaches, bringing with it extremely hot temperatures and dry conditions. The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures well above 90 degrees beginning Friday, with highs near or at 100 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 9

Your Two Cents for June 9

Why in the world does our part-time City Council think they deserve taxpayer-funded health care, when many of those same people would be again…

Your Two Cents for June 11

Your Two Cents for June 11

Kudos to the SD National Guard for once again sponsoring the Golden Coyote summer training session for militia across the Country and around t…

Your Two Cents for June 8

Your Two Cents for June 8

A suggestion for those parents who want parental rights, show up to the school conferences held four times a year. Or call the teacher, email …

Your Two Cents for June 10

Your Two Cents for June 10

We can improve the nature of political discourse by voting for candidates who run campaigns focused on policy priorities and concrete plans to…

1972 Black Hills Flood: 'That just sticks with you'

1972 Black Hills Flood: 'That just sticks with you'

On June 11, 1972 the Journal published a photograph from the newspaper’s sole photographer Don Polovich of a woman who was a victim of the disaster that ran across the front page as a representation of the toll the flood had on the people of Rapid City.

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain to defy EU with 'relatively trivial' Northern Ireland law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News