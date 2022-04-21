 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weekend storm system expected to bring thunderstorms, blizzard conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
042222-weather

A strong spring storm will impact the area with the potential for severe thunderstorms, followed by heavy snow and blizzard conditions.

 Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

A robust spring storm system is expected to bring a mixture of severe thunderstorms, large amounts of snow and blizzard conditions across much of western South Dakota Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a flurry of bulletins and warnings Thursday for the system that will move across the area. The weather service said there is high confidence for heavy snow and blizzard conditions Friday night through Saturday night over northeast Wyoming, the Northern Hills and far northwest South Dakota. Across the plains from Rapid City eastward, severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening with large hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes.

A blizzard warning is in effect for all of Butte, Harding and Perkins counties, and the Interstate 90 corridor of Lawrence and Meade counties from late Friday night through early Sunday morning. The area includes Spearfish, Sturgis and Piedmont in the Northern Foot Hills. The weather service said 6-12 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 75 mph are possible in northwest South Dakota; with 2-6 inches of snow and 65 mph wind gusts possible along the I-90 corridor.

People are also reading…

In the higher elevations of the Northern Hills, anywhere between one foot and two feet of snow is possible near Lead and Deadwood. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Northern Hills until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The forecast for snow in Rapid City and points south and east is a bit more uncertain, the weather service said. Rapid City could see between 1-5 inches of snow beginning early Saturday morning, Custer could see 4-8 inches and points east of Faith and Hot Springs could see just a trace of snow.

However, there is a higher probability of strong to severe thunderstorms and much-needed rain across the plains beginning Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service said up to golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

In Rapid City, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Friday, some of which could be severe. During the overnight hours Friday, rain is expected to mix with snow with temperatures decreasing to just below freezing mid-morning Saturday. A snow and rain mix will continue for much of the day Saturday into Saturday night. The National Weather Service said Rapid City should see partly sunny skies on Sunday, with a high in the low 40s.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 16

Your Two Cents for April 16

Current population growth in the Black Hills is unsustainable. We are trampling down every square inch of this once beautiful land in the name…

Your Two Cents for April 15

Your Two Cents for April 15

Chris Johnson where’s your head? If you or I were driving on the shoulder and killed a pedestrian we would be behind bars the next day.

Your Two Cents for April 20

Your Two Cents for April 20

If the people of this state elect Taffy Howard to Congress, we will have a South Dakota version of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Risky return home for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News