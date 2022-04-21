Weekend storm system expected to bring thunderstorms, blizzard conditions

A robust spring storm system is expected to bring a mixture of severe thunderstorms, large amounts of snow and blizzard conditions across much of western South Dakota Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a flurry of bulletins and warnings Thursday for the system that will move across the area. The weather service said there is high confidence for heavy snow and blizzard conditions Friday night through Saturday night over northeast Wyoming, the Northern Hills and far northwest South Dakota. Across the plains from Rapid City eastward, severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening with large hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes.

A blizzard warning is in effect for all of Butte, Harding and Perkins counties, and the Interstate 90 corridor of Lawrence and Meade counties from late Friday night through early Sunday morning. The area includes Spearfish, Sturgis and Piedmont in the Northern Foot Hills. The weather service said 6-12 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 75 mph are possible in northwest South Dakota; with 2-6 inches of snow and 65 mph wind gusts possible along the I-90 corridor.

In the higher elevations of the Northern Hills, anywhere between one foot and two feet of snow is possible near Lead and Deadwood. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Northern Hills until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The forecast for snow in Rapid City and points south and east is a bit more uncertain, the weather service said. Rapid City could see between 1-5 inches of snow beginning early Saturday morning, Custer could see 4-8 inches and points east of Faith and Hot Springs could see just a trace of snow.

However, there is a higher probability of strong to severe thunderstorms and much-needed rain across the plains beginning Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service said up to golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

In Rapid City, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Friday, some of which could be severe. During the overnight hours Friday, rain is expected to mix with snow with temperatures decreasing to just below freezing mid-morning Saturday. A snow and rain mix will continue for much of the day Saturday into Saturday night. The National Weather Service said Rapid City should see partly sunny skies on Sunday, with a high in the low 40s.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

