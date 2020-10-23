Weekend storm to bring heavy snow, record cold temperatures

In Rapid City, forecasters expect anywhere between 4-6 inches of snow, with higher amounts possible in far western portions of the city. In the southern Black Hills from Custer to Hot Springs, 2-4 inches are likely, and near the Badlands and Pine Ridge Reservation up to 8 inches of snow is possible, Chamberlain said.

In addition to the snow Saturday and Sunday, brutally cold temperatures are expected to break records, Chamberlain said.

"Our record low temperature in downtown Rapid City and at the airport for Sunday night and Monday morning is 2 degrees, set back in 1919," Chamberlain said. "As of Friday afternoon, we are forecasting a low temperature of minus 2, which would be the new record for that date. If we get clearing skies Sunday night, we could go lower than that."

Saturday's high temperature in Rapid City is expected to be 27 degrees before dropping to a low of 11. Sunday, temperatures are expected to be a high of 19 degrees before falling to a bone-chilling minus 2 degrees overnight.

Monday will warm up slightly, but will still be below freezing with expected temperatures in the upper 20s, falling back to the lower teens. Tuesday's forecast from the National Weather Service shows a gradual thawing, with high temperatures in the mid-40s.