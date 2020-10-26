Weekend winter storm sets new records for cold

This weekend's winter storm brought record-breaking snow amounts and new record low temperatures throughout the Black Hills, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

NWS Meteorologist Keith Sherburn said more than a foot of snow was observed across portions of the northern and central Black Hills and foothills, with isolated amounts up to a foot across the west central South Dakota plains.

According to preliminary storm reports, Johnson Siding received 16 inches of snow over the weekend. Other areas of the Black Hills and far northwest Rapid City recorded anywhere between 14 inches to a foot of snow.

In downtown Rapid City, Sherburn said the National Weather Service recorded 6.5 inches of snow, with 4.5 inches of that falling on Saturday, a new record.

"Our old record snowfall for Oct. 24 was set in 1898," Sherburn said. "For the month of October so far, we have had 12 inches total. That makes October 2020 the third-snowiest we've had."

Record low temperatures of 14 degrees and 15 degrees were also recorded both Saturday and Sunday in downtown Rapid City. Sherburn said Monday morning's low temperature downtown was 4 degrees was just 2 degrees shy of breaking another record.