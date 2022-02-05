Wendy Janke, LPN at Lead-Deadwood Clinic, wins DAISY Award

Wendy Janke, a Licensed Practical Nurse at Lead-Deadwood Clinic, has received the DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by a patient.

The patient wrote, “My husband and I have been patients at the clinic for a number of years. The many encounters we have had with Wendy have without exception been positive. As a retired nurse, I was very concerned about what kind of health care we would find when we moved to this area 10 years ago. We have received exceptional care at the clinic, and Wendy plays a big role in that care delivery. She is thoughtful and sensitive to our health care needs. Wendy is a knowledgeable, caring, upbeat nurse. I cannot imagine anyone doing a better job.”

The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.” Nurses in Rapid City are selected 12 times a year for this recognition. Nurses are also honored in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Visit monument.health/daisy to nominate someone.

