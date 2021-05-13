West Main Street construction to end next week, city official says

“There’s an old saying about when’s the best time to plant a tree? Well, it was 20 years ago and infrastructure is the same,” he said. “To wait, it might be inconvenient and it might cause some delays, but things don’t get any cheaper and these projects that we concurrently have going on, they’ve been identified for at least five years if not 10 years.

“We just urge patience,” he said. “There’s been talk about a zipper merge and different ways to handle traffic, and it really boils down to drivers just need to show respect to one another and kindness. If someone needs in your lane of traffic, just let them in and hopefully people will return the favor to you, too.”

Tech said the city coordinates projects with the Department of Transportation and meets annually with them and other communities to discuss the timing and location of construction projects.

Susan Sorbel, owner of Antique and Furniture Mart on West Main, said her business now sees half of what it saw before traffic was reduced to one lane.

"We're really looking forward to it being open, they've been working hard," she said.