The West River Republican Party is hosting its annual rally Saturday from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Old Governor's Mansion on Highway 44.
The rally is a family friendly afternoon with games and activities for children and live entertainment in addition to hot dogs and hamburgers.
"This rally is a family oriented get together of friends and neighbors," said Pennington County GOP Chair Jeffrey Holbrook. "It is my wish to use this event as a community building opportunity. It is my firm belief that the more people talk with one another, the better off we all are."
Air Force Retired 3 Star (LTG) Richard Brown is Keynote Speaker. Brown is the acting Assistant Vice Chief of Staff, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. He is responsible for Air Staff organization and administration, serves as Deputy Chairman of the Air Force Council, and is the Air Force accreditation official for the Corps of Air Attaches.
You have free articles remaining.
General Brown has flown more than 3,500 hours in fighter and training aircraft with 140 combat missions in Southeast Asia in an A-1 Skyraider.
Those who attend will also be able to speak with Senator Mike Rounds, Congressman Dusty Johnson and other elected officials including State Rep. Scyller Borglum who is also seeking the Republican Senate nomination.
Tickets are still available at www.penncogop.org or by stopping by the office at 5th and Kansas City in Rapid City.