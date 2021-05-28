Westberry Trails hosting fundraiser to thank Doty Volunteer Fire Department

A grateful Rapid City neighborhood is hosting a fundraiser and potluck to thank the Doty Volunteer Fire Department for its hard work during the recent Schroeder Road Fire.

The Westberry Trails Home Owners Association has launched a GoFundMe account to benefit the Doty Volunteer Fire Department. As of May 27, $2,450 of the $5,000 goal had been raised. Anyone who would like to contribute can make a donation at GoFundMe.com/f/doty-volunteer-firefighter-thank-you.

Westberry Trails subdivision residents will host a barbecue and potluck for the Doty firefighters and their families at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Doty Volunteer Fire Department hall, 8623 E. Emerald Ridge Road in Rapid City.

During the event, the fire department will be presented with a donation raised trough GoFundMe. The account will remain open for two weeks after June 5 to allow time to collect more donations and then the fundraiser will close, according to Mark Howard, secretary-treasurer of the Westberry Trails Home Owners Association.

“After the fire, several residents thought it would be an awesome way to say thank you,” said Howard, a longtime Westberry Trails resident. “Doty firefighters are the ones that cover Westberry Trails. We have a connection with them so we thought we would do it for our local firefighters.”