Westberry Trails hosting fundraiser to thank Doty Volunteer Fire Department

A grateful Rapid City neighborhood is hosting a fundraiser and potluck to thank the Doty Volunteer Fire Department for its hard work during the recent Schroeder Road Fire.
The Westberry Trails Home Owners Association has launched a GoFundMe account to benefit the Doty Volunteer Fire Department. As of May 27, $2,450 of the $5,000 goal had been raised. Anyone who would like to contribute can make a donation at GoFundMe.com/f/doty-volunteer-firefighter-thank-you.
Westberry Trails subdivision residents will host a barbecue and potluck for the Doty firefighters and their families at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Doty Volunteer Fire Department hall, 8623 E. Emerald Ridge Road in Rapid City.
During the event, the fire department will be presented with a donation raised trough GoFundMe. The account will remain open for two weeks after June 5 to allow time to collect more donations and then the fundraiser will close, according to Mark Howard, secretary-treasurer of the Westberry Trails Home Owners Association.
“After the fire, several residents thought it would be an awesome way to say thank you,” said Howard, a longtime Westberry Trails resident. “Doty firefighters are the ones that cover Westberry Trails. We have a connection with them so we thought we would do it for our local firefighters.”
The Doty Volunteer Fire Department has about 30 members who provided fire mitigation or support services during the Schroeder Fire.
The Schroeder Road Fire resulted in all 67 families who live in Westberry Trails evacuating their homes from March 29-31. One home neighboring the Westberry Trails subdivision was destroyed, and grass and trees in the subdivision sustained damage from the fire, Howard said. The last time a fire forced the entire subdivision to evacuate was in 1988.
During the June 5 potluck, Lt. Eric O’Connor of the Rapid City Fire Department will give a presentation about wildland fire safety and emergency preparedness. The Schroeder Road Fire taught locals and firefighters that the notion of a traditional July through September fire season is disappearing, he said.
“It’s always an uncertainty. We always need to be prepared … regardless of the time of year,” said O’Connor, who manages the wildland fire mitigation program for the Rapid City Fire Department. He also is a longtime member of the Doty Volunteer Fire Department.
“The Schroeder fire caught us off guard because now there’s really no such thing as fire season anymore,” he said. “Two of the largest (recent) catastrophic wildfires, the Schroeder Fire and the Legion Lake Fire, were in those non-traditional wildfire months.”
The Schroeder Road Fire was especially personal for O’Connor. He grew up in the Westberry Trails subdivision, then returned a couple of years ago and lives there now.
“When I stand in my driveway, I can look right across at the burned chimney of (the house that was lost in the fire),” he said. “We were protecting my own home and the house (my family) used to live in. It was surreal to be standing in our old yard again fighting fire.”
O’Connor encourages his neighbors and Black Hills area residents to take action now to protect their homes against fire. Recent rains and hail have lowered the current fire danger level, according to the South Dakota Wildland Fire Division on Thursday. However, O’Connor said weather severe enough to be described as a 100-year drought is predicted.
“Now is the time to take advantage of a calmer time and do that work we never go to do over the winter, like raking pine needles out from gutters and under decks,” O’Connor said. “The long-range outlook is very dry and very warm … starting this year. Our region and most of the country could be in a severe drought.”