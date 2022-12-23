Westbound I-90 from Wall to Rapid City reopens, eastbound lanes still closed

Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City reopened Friday morning, while the eastbound lanes of the interstate still closed all the way though Minnesota.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes have significant drifting of snow and cleanup is being done across the state.

"This section will be reopened as soon as conditions safely allow. SDDOT anticipates additional sections of I-90 to begin reopening late [Friday] morning through late afternoon, as conditions improve and visibility and drifting snow no longer present safety concerns," the agency said in a news release Friday morning.

SDDOT said applying chemicals and salt to the roads are not effective treatment options at this time because of the extreme cold temperatures and windy conditions.

Elsewhere in South Dakota, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Watertown have reopened, but the stretch of the highway between Watertown and the North Dakota state line remain closed as of Friday morning.

Multiple "no travel advisories" remain in effect for several state highways and some are still listed as "impassible" because of snow drifts, bridges and stranded vehicles.

SDDOT said motorists should check on road conditions at https://sd511.org or by dialing 511.