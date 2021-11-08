Western Dakota Tech announces plans to expand nursing program to Philip

Looking to bolster health coverage in an under-served area, Western Dakota Technical College has announced the expansion of its Practical Nursing Program with courses to be offered in Philip beginning in the fall of 2022. College officials – along with health officials in Philip – announced the plan Monday morning in Philip.

“We struggle with staffing,” said Krista O’Dea, director of nursing for the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip, in a group telephone interview after the announcement. “We’ve had tough years with COVID that have really taken a toll on the staff.”

Officials noted a cluster of other area health facilities, as well, where new licensed practical nurses are needed.

The program in Philip will consist of two semesters after students have completed their general education requirements, explained Kristen Hybertson, interim director of nursing at WDT. Hybertson said the program will make use of two classrooms in a former elementary school of the Haakon School district, with the total number of students capped at 16 for the first year. She said about half of the work will involve clinical instruction at area facilities.

Ann Bolman, president of WDT, said that board members Brad Heltzel, of Philip, and Dick Johnson, of Wall, helped call attention to the area as a place in need of medical service.

“We felt like the region was under-served, especially in programs that (allow) people to get jobs in their community,” Bolman said.

Bolman noted that the plan was pending approval by the Higher Learning Commission. She said it had received approval from the South Dakota Board of Nursing.

O’Dea said the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital serves an area where no other hospital exists for about “90 milies in either direction.” It’s an 18-bed critical access hospital with a two-bed emergency department, she said.

“We have become busier and busier,” O’Dea said, noting both the presence of COVID-19 and the scope of a rural hospital serving a wide swath of territory.

Denise Buchholz, director of the Scotchman Living Center in Philip, said that facility is in the process of expanding from 30 to 42 beds, sparking the need for increased staffing. Buchholz also noted that many students pursuing their licensed practical nursing degrees are nontraditional students, or adults who already have ties to the community.

“Somebody who has a family, or who has roots in the area, may find it harder to travel,” she said, underlining the importance of nearby courses.

Hybertson said WDT is looking to hire one new full-time faculty member to teach classes in Philip. She noted plans to hire adjunct faculty as well.

She said students interested in starting in the fall of 2022 should work on their general education requirements in the preceding spring. After general education requirements are met, she said, the program will take two semesters.

Jeremy Schultes, CEO at Philip Health Services, said health care providers in the area frequently work with an aging population.

“Oftentimes that aging population will need care for chronic health conditions,” he said. “Those (conditions) may be diabetes, strokes, cancers and heart disease.”

Schultes mentioned dementia as well.

Facilities working within Philip Health Services include the Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital, the Philip Clinic, the Silverleaf Assisted Living Center, the Scotchman Living Center and the Kadoka Clinic.

Hybertson said the coursework in the practical nursing classes includes attention to the kinds of age-related issues Schultes mentioned, and she pointed out that clinical work will allow students to immerse themselves in the medical needs of the community.

Schultes noted avenues for tuition reimbursement for students willing to serve in the area after earning their degrees.

Others in the community also expressed support for the plan.

“We are excited to be a part of the development of this program in Philip. Anything that we can do to help our community grow and prosper will only have a positive effect on the school,” said Jeffrey Rieckman, superintendent and elementary school principal at the Haakon School District, in a statement.

This will be the second satellite program for the WDT's Practical Nursing Program, adding to the college’s offerings in Whitewood.

People seeking more information can contact Western Dakota Technical College Admissions by phone at 605-718-2565 or email at Admissons@wdt.edu.

