Western Dakota Tech career expert offers tips to students as job market changes

Chandra Calvert notices at least a slight adjustment in the way she and other educators now advise students seeking work.

“For a number of years we have been reminding students that regardless of your education level, you have to start somewhere just to gain experience,” said Calvert, director of industry relations and grant management at Western Dakota Technical College.

“We don’t talk about that as much as we did five years ago,” she said, noting that a more plentiful job market is giving students more options.

Calvert has been working in her position for the past six years, so she's been able to watch industry changes closely, along with the ways those changes have affected students. She's recently been working on final preparations for the WDT Career Fair, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the college, and open to WDT students and alumni.

She’s also been helping students to prepare for the career fair, holding sessions this past week that focus on cover letters, resumes and interview skills.

Talking in her office on a recent morning, Calvert noted that the more abundant job market also offers challenges of its own for job-seekers.

“I think the biggest thing is for people to have a little bit of patience,” she said. “With so many openings, one day’s worth of research can really show you what’s available.”

She advised candidates to apply for multiple jobs, rather than leaping at the first availability.

“When you get to the interview stage, you hold a little bit of power now, in that you can interview them,” she said, adding that a careful choice can benefit both parties.

Calvert mentioned two fields where calls for help have been coming to the college with particular frequency.

“I would say, just based on the calls that we get and the jobs that we post in our system, that it’s probably a close tie between health care and construction,” she said. “With the housing boom, I haven’t seen a slowdown in the number of (construction) jobs posted … Even through the winter, we continue to get employers wanting to talk to our students.”

Calvert has observed the employment field from multiple angles. In addition to her work helping students prepare for employment, she serves periodically on job interview committees for WDT. She also chairs the Black Hills Regional Job Fair, a fair that’s free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9 this year at The Monument.

Much of Calvert’s advice focuses on the way job candidates present themselves, in addition to how they survey the field for jobs.

“One thing that’s kind of trendy right now is having a space near the top of the resume that lists a mix of technical and soft skills,” she said.

That might mean indicating expressions of reliability and timeliness, along with technical certifications. At least some of the rationale for this approach, Calvert explained, lies in the way application materials are now collected. With the proliferation of online applications, she said, cover letters don’t always play the prominent role they used to play.

“I think some of those (online) systems don’t know what to do with a cover letter, so we’re seeing more jobs where you can only upload one document, and that’s your resume,” she said.

An additional section on a resume that includes soft skills, she said, can compensate for the potential loss of a cover letter.

“Most people might not think to put ‘reliable’ or ‘hard-working’ or ‘punctual’ on a resume,” she said, “but if you can’t tell that story in your cover letter, it’s a way to weave it in so it makes it through that online process.”

Calvert said that in-person interviews are creeping back into the job application process after the onset of COVID-19 moved just about all of them online for a time. But she added that online interviews may continue to play visible roles, even after the pandemic has lifted, now that the process has been fine-tuned. The online interview, she said, creates more convenient options during rough weather, and it helps staff members who might be working in different locations to participate.

“I think that’s here to stay,” she said of the online interview, at least in many situations.

Some of the advice Calvert gives could apply to any number of times or situations, regardless of the economy. For instance, she noted that chronology is not always a helpful guiding thread for a resume.

“We really encourage our students to chunk together their related experience and then their unrelated,” she said, even if it means moving older experience to the top.

Sticking close to chronology, she said, can be detrimental to students who want to return to a field in which they’ve acquired some good experience years ago.

And for the job-seekers who do find work quickly in today’s market, without having to submit detailed resumes depicting their skills, Calvert offers a caution.

“They still need those skills because the economy will not always be this way,” she said. “We need them to understand that you may not have needed them this go-round, but these are skills that you’ll need in the future. It could be much more competitive in the future.”

People seeking information about either the WDT Career Fair or the Black Hills Regional Job Fair may contact Calvert at 605-718-2419 or chandra.calvert@wdt.edu.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.