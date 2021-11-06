Western Dakota Tech eligible to compete for Aspen Prize

The Aspen Institute has selected Western Dakota Technical College as one of 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges, according to a news release from WDTC.

According to the Aspen Institute, colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

The 150 eligible colleges have been invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in an intensive data and practice review process, culminating in the announcement of the Aspen Prize winner in spring 2023.

“It is an honor for Western Dakota Technical College to have been selected for this recognition,” said Ann Bolman, president of WDTC. “We strive for continual improvement as a college and for all students to be successful on their path to achieving their career goals. I thank our Board, faculty, and employees for their tremendous efforts to make a difference in the lives of our students which has culminated in this special designation.”

