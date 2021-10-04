Western Dakota Tech prepares for Career Expo's return on Thursday

After losing last year’s live Career Expo — a casualty of COVID-19 — Western Dakota Technical College is preparing for a return of the Expo from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday in the Rushmore North Room of The Monument. Since it’s at about the same time — and in the same building — as the area’s Post High School Planning event, organizers hope high school students will stop by to check out some of the school's offerings.

No registration is required.

Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Tech, said the expos tend to change rapidly from year to year with updates in technology.

“A couple of years ago, we had students practicing taking tires off,” she said. “That’s OK, but now there are some pretty cool bells and whistles our faculty members are going to try to highlight.”

The Expo comes at a time, Bolman pointed out, when the positions students are preparing to master are in heavy demand. She noted nursing and other medical fields, truck driving, criminal justice and other professions.

I really hope that students who come to see the different opportunities that are out there can understand what a solid career path these (careers) are,” she said.