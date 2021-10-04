Western Dakota Tech prepares for Career's Expo's return on Thursday

After losing last year’s live Career Expo – a casualty of COVID-19 – Western Dakota Technical College is preparing for a return of the Expo from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday in the Rushmore North Room of the Monument. Since it’s at about the same time – and in the same building – as the area’s Post High School Planning event, organizers hope high school students will stop by to check out some of the school's offerings.
No registration is required.
Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Tech, said the expos tend to change rapidly from year to year with updates in technology.
“A couple of years ago, we had students practicing taking tires off,” she said. “That’s OK, but now there are some pretty cool bells and whistles our faculty members are going to try to highlight.”
The Expo comes at a time, Bolman pointed out, when the positions students are preparing to master are in heavy demand. She noted nursing and other medical fields, truck driving, criminal justice and other professions.
I really hope that students who come to see the different opportunities that are out there can understand what a solid career path these (careers) are,” she said.
Bolman said student credit hours at the college were up 1.1% at the college compared with last fall. The headcount totals 1,330 students, down 1.5% compared to last fall. Bolman said last fall enrollment numbers were unusually high, as the college opened for in-person learning with a strong array of health guidelines that included mandatory masking and social distancing.
“It kept our college rolling last year, and it made all the difference,” she said.
About 30 programs will be represented at Thursday’s Career Expo, said Pam Stillman-Rokusek, strategic communications and marketing director. She mentioned Nursing, Welding and Fabrication, HVAC/Refrigeration Technology, Paramedics and Medical Lab Technician as a few of the programs slated to be represented.
Wanda Roe, admissions and events specialist with Western Dakota Tech, is coordinating the Career Expo. She said she wants to welcome as many students to the Career Expo as she can, but she added that the chance for student exploration ranges far beyond those few hours.
“I want to guide and direct them through any questions they may have, and to let them know that I’m here to help them along the way,” she said.
People seeking more information can call Roe at 605-718-2963 or email her at Wanda.Roe@wdt.edu.
Contact Michael Neary at michael.neary@rapidcityjournal.com