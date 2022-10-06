Western Dakota Tech students assist in graffiti coverage

Painting over graffiti in north Rapid City is more than community service for Julius Morris. It's a step toward his goal of becoming a sheriff's deputy and changing the minds of the younger generation.

Morris is in his second year in Western Dakota Technical College's criminal justice program, a program he enrolled in after discharge from the U.S. Army.

"It's something that I've always wanted to do, and change the younger generation to say, 'That guy did it,'" Morris said. "There's other paths to take instead of a path of doing graffiti and ruining your lives over something dumb when you can go and help other people. It's definitely a big deal to me to work as a police officer here in Rapid City."

Morris and approximately 20 other students in the program volunteered to paint over graffiti Thursday as a community service project in partnership with the Rapid City Police Department's Graffiti Strike Force.

Peter Ragnone, criminal justice program director at Western Dakota Tech and retired RCPD officer, said this is the program's first time working with the strike force.

He said students have previously volunteered with the Festival of Lights Parade and Special Olympics bowling, among other things.

"It's important for us as faculty and instructors to instill industry values such as community service, community betterment," Ragnone said. "When he have them come out on days like this, they also learn sacrifice and discipline as well."

Thursday's weather proved tricky for the group as a light drizzle and some rain fell over Rapid City for most of the day.

Ragnone said the students needs to learn these skills, and they can't always learn them in the classroom.

"Public service has been a time honored tradition in Rapid City, particularly with the Rapid City Police Department," he said. "We partner with them and all other law enforcement agencies in the hopes of community betterment."

Graffiti Strike Force Coordinator Chris DeGroote was retired from the RCPD after 25 years of service before he got called back to resume duties with the strike force. DeGroote said he had a huge role in developing the task force "back in the day."

He said after he retired, graffiti wasn't being addressed as quickly as it had previously. DeGroote said Police Chief Don Hedrick contacted him and asked him to come back to the program.

DeGroote said it's important to have an orderly and tidy community, and certain things — like graffiti — announce a community isn't orderly or tidy.

"Graffiti on buildings, walls, fences, sidewalks is one of those things because it's very, very visible," he said. "Most people can't tell the difference between gang graffiti and tagger graffiti, and it's just an eyesore for everybody."

He said it also contributes to the "broken window" theory, that if a community wants to keep crime down, have an orderly community and neighborhood. DeGroote said that means properties aren't dilapidated, junk vehicles aren't laying around, and not leaving graffiti in places for long periods of time.

DeGroote said this time of year and into the winter, the strike force has to be ready to go on warm days.

"It doesn't do any good to paint graffiti when it's 30 degrees or colder, that's just not going to be effective," he said. "At the same time, I can't operate the pressure washer in those temperatures because the water will freeze in the pressure washer."

In the winter, they will wait for those warmer days and go out to tackle the damage.

DeGroote said anyone interested in volunteering should contact the RCPD's non-emergency line at 605-394-4131 and leave a message for Chris DeGroote and the Graffiti Task Force.

To report graffiti the RCPD non-emergency line.