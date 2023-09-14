Western Dakota Technical College has been named a “2023 Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For program. Additionally, the college earned the Great Colleges Honor Roll designation — a status granted to only 42 colleges each year that are highlighted most across the recognition categories.

These honors put WDTC in elite company.

This is the sixth year WDTC has been deemed a Great College to Work For. It is the fourth time the college has received the Honor Roll designation.

The results, released Monday in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 194 colleges and universities. In all, 72 of those institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with Western Dakota Technical College included among the small universities with 500 to 2,999 students.

WDTC received honors in six categories this year:

Professional Development

Mission and Pride

Confidence in Senior Leadership

Faculty and Staff Well-Being

Shared Governance

Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

“Western Dakota Technical College is a great place to work because we have a strong commitment to our students' success and a focus on improving processes and strategies to increase their success even more each year. We take pride in the contributions our students make in their communities and have a clear understanding of the college's impact. We have a strong value for our work and see a bright future resulting from our efforts,” said Ann Bolman, Ed.D., WDTC President. “I can’t imagine a better campus team.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff.

The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.