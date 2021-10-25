Western Dakota Technical College to hold financial aid session

Western Dakota Technical College will hold a Financial Aid Information Session at 800 Mickelson Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. This event is free and open to everyone, not just those planning to attend WDTC, according to an announcement from the school.

Financial aid representatives will help people complete the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To apply for the FAFSA, people can bring their 2020 tax returns and 2020 W2 forms for parents and students, if they are dependents.

Admissions staff will also be available to help answer questions regarding WDTC enrollment.

Registration is not necessary for this event.

For more information, email Financial Aid at Finaid@wdt.edu or call 605-718-2988.

