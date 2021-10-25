 Skip to main content
Western Dakota Technical College to hold financial aid session

100721-career-03.JPG

Roger Habermann, assistant director of simulation at Western Dakota Tech, speaks to Rapid City Central senior Hannah Thoelke during a recent Western Dakota Technical College Career Expo at The Monument in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Western Dakota Technical College will hold a Financial Aid Information Session at 800 Mickelson Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. This event is free and open to everyone, not just those planning to attend WDTC, according to an announcement from the school.

Financial aid representatives will help people complete the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To apply for the FAFSA, people can bring their 2020 tax returns and 2020 W2 forms for parents and students, if they are dependents.

Admissions staff will also be available to help answer questions regarding WDTC enrollment.

Registration is not necessary for this event.

For more information, email Financial Aid at Finaid@wdt.edu or call 605-718-2988.

