Westjet filed numerous complaints against airport

The FAA issued a final determination on the safety complaints on March 20, 2019. The FAA "determined that the airport responded adequately and appropriately" to the situations.

Allender said there have been no major complaints lodged against the airport by other tenants.

The mayor said the repeated complaints filed against Dame and the airport are evidence that Westjet and the Rydstroms will do anything to defame Dame's character and professionalism to protect the low rates they are paying at the airport. He said Westjet has a history of escalating minor concerns to levels that are not appropriate.

"The path forward would be for Westjet to worry about Westjet and the airport to worry about the airport," Allender said. "We want to expect the same level of service and cooperation from Westjet as they expect from every other tenant at the airport."

In her written statement, Rydstrom disagreed with Allender, writing "we have an obligation to report any unsafe activity at the RCRA," and that conditions at the airport, specifically the relationship with Dame, continue to be rocky.

"It began during that meeting in September of 2016 when Westjet was accused of causing a fuel spill at the fuel farm where it was ultimately determined that Westjet did not do so," Rydstrom said in her statement to the Journal. "Unfortunately, things have not improved. We believe they have only gotten worse. I would hope we all have the same goals in mind for the RCRA, and I think if we can stay focused upon what matters, we can begin to move forward in a positive, constructive manner."

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.