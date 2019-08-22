The owners of a private aircraft service provider are snapping up a house and land worth nearly half a million dollars that Rapid City Regional Airport intended to buy.
Westjet Air Center co-owner Linda Rydstrom confirmed the purchase of the 10-acre property by phone on Tuesday.
"We are just waiting for the closing date they’ve got set-up. It’s a done deal as far as we’re concerned," she said.
The property includes a single-family home, a guest house and a barn, none of which Rydstrom said will be demolished. Rydstrom said her daughter, Miranda, and son-in-law, Bijan Maleki, whose flight school operates out of the air center, plan to rent the main house for the foreseeable future.
Rydstrom said she and husband, Don, acquired the property for approximately $451,000, slightly more than its asking price of $449,000. She said its close proximity to the airport and air center suits her daughter and son-in-law, who help manage the family business and are poised to assume ownership of it.
Its location could also attract the attention of commercial real estate developers, Rydstrom said.
Airport administrators had said much the same thing when they announced their intent to buy the property in July, although they were noncommittal about the demolition of any structures. Executive Director Patrick Dame said at the time that the planned purchase was an example of the airport's effort to generate non-air revenue.
The airport was never guaranteed to be able to purchase the property. According to the City Attorney's Office, competing buyers were already interested in it by the time the airport's board of directors authorized Dame to pursue a deal.
Rydstrom, meanwhile, said that she and her husband had long been interested in purchasing the property.
"We actually looked at it throughout the last 10 years, and the last time that it came up for sale we were out of town and didn’t even know," she said.
Rydstrom said that she and her family will take the next year to come up with a plan for how the property will be used in the future.