Wet, snowy conditions expected through Friday before weekend warm-up

Mid-April snow is not an uncommon occurrence for western South Dakota with colder temperatures aloft and warmer temperatures on the ground causing the snow to melt before it accumulates.
According to the National Weather Service, that's exactly what happened Thursday in Rapid City.
Snow began falling Thursday morning and continued through most of the day. However, with temperatures hovering just above freezing, the National Weather Service canceled the winter weather advisory later in the day that was in effect for Rapid City, the Northern Hills and central Black Hills.
Large, wet snowflakes brought much needed moisture to the area, with approximately one-half inch of liquid equivalence to Rapid City.
According to a bulletin issued Thursday afternoon, the weather service said an additional 1-2 inches of snowfall is expected in Rapid City through Friday morning before changing over to rain. Temperatures are expected to drop briefly below freezing Thursday night before warming up again Friday morning. Friday's daytime high in Rapid City is expected to be in the lower 40s, the National Weather Service said.
"Light to moderate snow will continue (Thursday) through Friday. The highest snowfall amounts will be over the Black Hills and southwestern parts of the area," the weather service said Thursday afternoon. "Much of the snow will melt as it falls, but roads likely will become slick (Thursday night/Friday morning) as temperatures cool."
Rapid City street crews are preparing for overnight freezing on roads.
"Night crews will come in early to overlap with the day crews in monitoring road conditions in the city as we approach the late afternoon and early evening commutes and into the evening hours," Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Thursday afternoon. "With the wet road conditions and the possibility of lowering temperatures, crews will be paying close attention to the conditions of main lines, hills, collectors and bridges with pre-treatment of the bridges likely."
From Hot Springs through Deerfield, nearly 6 inches of snow fell Thursday, but only accumulated on grassy surfaces. The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported some slick spots on southern portions of Highway 16A, Highway 16/385, Highway 18, Highway 87 and Highway 79.
More snow is expected Thursday night and Friday morning in the Northern Hills, with Lead and Deadwood receiving 4-6 inches and Spearfish 2-4 inches. Belle Fourche and Sturgis are expected to receive less than an inch, the weather service said Thursday afternoon.
The northern plains are expecting little to no accumulation. The southern plains may receive 2-3 more inches of snow near Oglala to the Nebraska border. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for the Hermosa Foot Hills, the Custer County Plains, the Fall River County Plains, the Southern Black Hills, the Southern Foot Hills and Oglala Lakota County.
Higher amounts of snow are expected in the northern Nebraska Panhandle where a winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyo., said areas along the Pine Ridge, Harrison and Chadron could receive anywhere between 6-9 inches.
"Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and low visibility in falling snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours," the Cheyenne weather service office said Thursday afternoon.
In Rapid City, the National Weather Service expects weekend temperatures in the 50s and low 60s before another winter system moves through late Sunday night and Monday. A slight chance of snow is in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday morning, with low temperatures in the 20s and daytime high temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s Monday.
