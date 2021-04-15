Wet, snowy conditions expected through Friday before weekend warm-up

Mid-April snow is not an uncommon occurrence for western South Dakota with colder temperatures aloft and warmer temperatures on the ground causing the snow to melt before it accumulates.

According to the National Weather Service, that's exactly what happened Thursday in Rapid City.

Snow began falling Thursday morning and continued through most of the day. However, with temperatures hovering just above freezing, the National Weather Service canceled the winter weather advisory later in the day that was in effect for Rapid City, the Northern Hills and central Black Hills.

Large, wet snowflakes brought much needed moisture to the area, with approximately one-half inch of liquid equivalence to Rapid City.

According to a bulletin issued Thursday afternoon, the weather service said an additional 1-2 inches of snowfall is expected in Rapid City through Friday morning before changing over to rain. Temperatures are expected to drop briefly below freezing Thursday night before warming up again Friday morning. Friday's daytime high in Rapid City is expected to be in the lower 40s, the National Weather Service said.