Wettest year on record finally ends for Rapid City

It’s finally over: Rapid Citians can put the wettest year in the city’s recorded history behind them, along with all its floods, blizzards and winter storms.

The National Weather Service’s downtown Rapid City office recorded 31.73 inches of precipitation in 2019. That’s nearly 3 inches more than the previous record of 28.89 inches in 1962.

When 2019 began, it was primed for flooding. The previous year, 2018, had been the city’s fourth-wettest year ever.

Large amounts of snow hit the Black Hills in March, April and even in late May of 2019. The early spring snow fell on frozen ground and ran off into streams, creeks and rivers. Snow and rain during the late spring and early summer soaked into the ground and kept it over-saturated for weeks.

A period of flooding began, and the flood threat remained all spring and summer as late-season snow and persistent rain fell. Effects were widespread and ranged from annoying water infiltration in garages and basements to large-scale, life-threatening floods that threatened homes and washed out roads.