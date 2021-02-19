Wharf Mine near Lead reports record profits in 2020

It was a banner year in 2020 for the Wharf Mine near Lead as the gold drilling operation in the Black Hills recorded $72.5 million in profit, the company reported Thursday.
During a financial earnings call Thursday, company officials said the 7,582-acre facility near Terry Peak set a new revenue record since it was acquired in 2015.
"Wharf had a fantastic year, breaking it's previous free cash flow record," Coeur President/CEO Mitch Krebs said.
Coeur's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mick Routledge said the 200 employees at Wharf Mine did a great job of accomplishing the goals for 2020.
"They achieved gains by producing over 93,000 ounces of gold at an average cost of $890 per ounce," Routledge said. "More importantly, Wharf generated $73 million in free cash flow, shattering it's previous record by more than 25%."
Routledge said the Wharf Mine is expected to move additional tons during 2021, which may cause additional costs.
"We anticipate Wharf will have another great free cash flow year," he said.
Records from Coeur show the Wharf Mine produced 93,056 ounces of gold and 115,000 ounces of silver in 2020. Beginning in early 2021, Wharf is expanding their operation at the site with the drilling of up to 200 holes for exploration near the Lost Camp development and Terry Peak Ski Area along the Portland Ridgeline.
The holes will be up to 2,000 feet in depth and each drill pad will be approximately 20 feet by 40 feet. Mining trails, estimated to be 16 feet wide, would be used with 7,500 feet of new trails built and up to 14,000 feet of existing trails being used.
"We expanded the boundary there at Wharf that allowed us to bring in the material," Krebs said Thursday. "It'll take some time with the permitting, community consultation to get that ultimately into the reserves. We are optimistic about that."
The South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment also met Thursday and approved Coeur’s proposed contractor for a socioeconomic study for the expansion project. In December 2020, Coeur submitted a Notice of Intent to Conduct Mineral Exploration to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources indicating the company's plan for expansion on the Portland Ridgeline.
By state law, the DENR can place restrictions on exploratory drilling but cannot reject exploratory drilling unless the operator is in violation of the state’s mineral exploration laws. Wharf is in good standing with the laws, but the DENR issued a letter on Dec. 29 to the company requesting more information on a reclamation timetable, what seed mix would be used, and a more detailed map of the area.
Wharf complied with the request and provided the more detailed map to the DENR on Jan. 19.
Krebs said the Wharf Mine will be concentrating on infill mining as well within the current boundaries of the project.
"This is, by far, the biggest program we've ever done since we've owned Wharf," he said.
Couer Mining estimates the expected life span of the Wharf project to be at least another six years. With that in mind, the company has also began moving on an joint exploration project on Richmond Hill, situated just a few miles north and northeast of Wharf.
Exploration activity in 2020 focused on resource expansion drilling at Richmond Hill, Coeur has an exclusive option agreement with two subsidiaries of Barrick Gold Corporation to acquire the project that expires in September 2021. The company plans to evaluate its next steps regarding Richmond Hill during the first half of 2021.
For the full year 2020, approximately 24,700 feet of resource expansion drilling was completed at Richmond Hill, the company said.
Some projects at Wharf were delayed in 2020 because of staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Krebs said Thursday.
"At Wharf, there was some waste stripping in 2020 that didn't get done due to some labor availability challenges related to COVID," he said. "So, we will be getting some of that here in 2021. That's a factor in Wharf's costs here this year."
The heap-leach extraction method is used at the Wharf Mine. Mined ore is crushed, piled on giant pads and treated with a cyanide solution to leach out the precious metals. The cyanide and water used at the site is retained in a closed-loop system.
