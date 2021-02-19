Wharf Mine near Lead reports record profits in 2020

Krebs said the Wharf Mine will be concentrating on infill mining as well within the current boundaries of the project.

"This is, by far, the biggest program we've ever done since we've owned Wharf," he said.

Couer Mining estimates the expected life span of the Wharf project to be at least another six years. With that in mind, the company has also began moving on an joint exploration project on Richmond Hill, situated just a few miles north and northeast of Wharf.

Exploration activity in 2020 focused on resource expansion drilling at Richmond Hill, Coeur has an exclusive option agreement with two subsidiaries of Barrick Gold Corporation to acquire the project that expires in September 2021. The company plans to evaluate its next steps regarding Richmond Hill during the first half of 2021.

For the full year 2020, approximately 24,700 feet of resource expansion drilling was completed at Richmond Hill, the company said.

Some projects at Wharf were delayed in 2020 because of staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Krebs said Thursday.