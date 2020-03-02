What's dead, what's ahead for Legislature

Hemp

A bill to legalize the growth and processing of industrial hemp has broad support in the Legislature, but faces a final question from Gov. Kristi Noem — will the Legislature pay the $3.7 million she wants to get the program up and running?

Some lawmakers argue that figure is way too high.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a Platte Republican, said that supporters of the bill are planning to meet with the governor's office on Monday to hammer out a final figure.

Faculty union ban

Both the House and Senate have passed separate bills that would ban state university faculty from forming a union. Republicans say the union keeps the schools from being flexible, while opponents argue that the initiative threatens the schools' ability to recruit top professors.

Large feedlots

Noem will turn her attention to the House in pushing her proposal to overhaul how counties make decisions on feedlots and other projects. She has argued that it will bring investment across the state, but opponents argue it takes away locals ability to object to controversial projects.

Riot boosting

Several Native American tribes have made it clear they don't want to see Noem revamp the state's riot laws ahead of expected construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, but most Republicans in the House supported the proposal. It will now be taken up in the Senate. A few lawmakers have said they will be taking a closer look, especially after a judge found parts of a “riot boosting” law passed last year to be unconstitutional.

