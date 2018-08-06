Subscribe for 33¢ / day
buckcherry - shan dan horan (copy)

Rock band Buckcherry will perform today at the Iron Horse Saloon.

 Courtesy photo by Shan Dan Horan

Here's what's happening today, Monday, Aug. 6:

LIVE MUSIC

1337 Stage

Two Way Crossing

Pop Rocks

Buffalo Chip Campground

The Hawkeyes, 7 p.m.

Phil Vassar, 8:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10:30 p.m.

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.

New North

Full Throttle Saloon

ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Trace Adkins, 7:30 p.m.

Glencoe Camp Resort

Moonshine Bandits

Puddle of Mudd

Jasmine Cain

Iron Horse Saloon

Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Alien Ant Farm, 6 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage

Club Caliente, 8 p.m., Saloon 2nd Floor

LIT, 8 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Blind Joe, 9 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage

P.O.D., 9:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Buckcherry, 10:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Wheeler Walker Jr., 11 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage

Kickstands

Damien Gunn, 2 p.m.

The Cold Hard Cash Show, 4:30 p.m.

Rush Archives, 7 p.m.

Saving Abel, 9 p.m.

Project Foreigner, 11 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse

Jack Daniels Stage inside

32 Below, 8 p.m.

Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m.

Gal (DJ), 12:20 a.m.

Budweiser Stage outside

Eskimo Brothers, 1 p.m.

Tripwire, 5:30 p.m.

Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m.

Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m.

Main Exchange Stage

Two Way Crossing, 2 p.m.

Pop Rocks, 7:30 .m.

Mangy Moose, Hill City

Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Dave McElroy, outside main stage

Tallan Noble Latz, noon

Jagertown

Cherry Bombs

Cole Allen

The Knuckle Saloon

Dueling Pianos

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Symbols, 1 p.m.

Garage Boys, 5 p.m.

Rude Band, 9 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 6

6:30 a.m. — 16th annual Mayor's Ride. Check-in starts at 6:30 a.m., ride leaves at 9 a.m. from Community Center, 1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis

7 a.m. to noon — Jack Pine Gypsies ProAM Hill Climb, Jackpine Gypsies

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Free pancake breakfast, Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and ax throwing, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

11 a.m. — Legends Ride. Registration and vendors until 2 p.m.; lunch until 1:30 p.m., auction at 2 p.m. Ride leaves at 3 p.m., downtown Deadwood

Noon to 4 p.m. — The Horse Backstreet Choppers Bike Show, Full Throttle Saloon

Noon to 6 p.m. — Sturgis Gambler Minibike Enduro Racing, Buffalo Chip

4 p.m. — Jack Pine Gypsies Short Track VDTRA races, Jack Pine Gypsies

Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer

