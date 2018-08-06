Here's what's happening today, Monday, Aug. 6:
LIVE MUSIC
1337 Stage
Two Way Crossing
Pop Rocks
Buffalo Chip Campground
The Hawkeyes, 7 p.m.
Phil Vassar, 8:30 p.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, 10:30 p.m.
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.
New North
Full Throttle Saloon
ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Trace Adkins, 7:30 p.m.
Glencoe Camp Resort
Moonshine Bandits
Puddle of Mudd
Jasmine Cain
Iron Horse Saloon
Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Alien Ant Farm, 6 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage
Club Caliente, 8 p.m., Saloon 2nd Floor
LIT, 8 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Blind Joe, 9 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage
P.O.D., 9:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Buckcherry, 10:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Wheeler Walker Jr., 11 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage
Kickstands
Damien Gunn, 2 p.m.
The Cold Hard Cash Show, 4:30 p.m.
Rush Archives, 7 p.m.
Saving Abel, 9 p.m.
Project Foreigner, 11 p.m.
Loud American Roadhouse
Jack Daniels Stage inside
32 Below, 8 p.m.
Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m.
Gal (DJ), 12:20 a.m.
Budweiser Stage outside
Eskimo Brothers, 1 p.m.
Tripwire, 5:30 p.m.
Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m.
Brandon Jones, 10:30 p.m.
Main Exchange Stage
Two Way Crossing, 2 p.m.
Pop Rocks, 7:30 .m.
Mangy Moose, Hill City
Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Dave McElroy, outside main stage
Tallan Noble Latz, noon
Jagertown
Cherry Bombs
Cole Allen
The Knuckle Saloon
Dueling Pianos
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Symbols, 1 p.m.
Garage Boys, 5 p.m.
Rude Band, 9 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 6
6:30 a.m. — 16th annual Mayor's Ride. Check-in starts at 6:30 a.m., ride leaves at 9 a.m. from Community Center, 1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis
7 a.m. to noon — Jack Pine Gypsies ProAM Hill Climb, Jackpine Gypsies
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Free pancake breakfast, Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and ax throwing, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
11 a.m. — Legends Ride. Registration and vendors until 2 p.m.; lunch until 1:30 p.m., auction at 2 p.m. Ride leaves at 3 p.m., downtown Deadwood
Noon to 4 p.m. — The Horse Backstreet Choppers Bike Show, Full Throttle Saloon
Noon to 6 p.m. — Sturgis Gambler Minibike Enduro Racing, Buffalo Chip
4 p.m. — Jack Pine Gypsies Short Track VDTRA races, Jack Pine Gypsies
Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer