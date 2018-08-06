Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Aiden McBride watches his motorcycle flip while trying to do the Jackpine Gypsies Hill Climb Monday morning in Sturgis.

 Chris Huber, Journal staff

Here's what's happening today, Tuesday, Aug. 7:

LIVE MUSIC

1337 Stage

Two Way Crossing

Pop Rocks

Beaver Bar

Black Heart Saints, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Chip Campground

BC & The Big Rig, 7:05 p.m.

The Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m.

Aaron Lewis, 10:30 p.m.

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.

New North

Full Throttle Saloon

ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Cinderella's Tom Keifer

Granny 4 Barrel

Shallow Side

Glencoe Camp Resort

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 4 p.m.

Snake Oil Sinners, 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Saloon

Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

David Allen Coe, 4 to 6 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Chris Hawkey, 6 to 8 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main stage

Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage

Club Caliente, 8 p.m., Saloon 2nd Floor

The Lacs, 8 to 10:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Blind Joe, 9 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage

Uncle Kracker, 11 p.m. to midnight, Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Wheeler Walker Jr., 11 p.m. to midnight, Indoor Saloon Stage

Kickstands

Live band karaoke, 2 p.m.

Road House Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Project Foreigner, 7 p.m.

Faster Pussycat, 9 p.m.

Gilby Clarke, 11 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse

Jack Daniels Stage Inside

32 Below, 8 p.m.

Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m.

Gal (live DJ), 12:10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Budweiser Stage Outside

Tripwire, 5:30 p.m.

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m.

Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m.

Main Exchange Stage

Pop Rocks, 2 p.m.

Two Way Crossing, 7 p.m.

Rally Point Stage

Two Way Crossing

Kenneth Brian Band

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Earthmother, noon

Cole Allen

Jagertown

Cherry Bombs

Jasmine Cain, 9:30 p.m.

The Knuckle Saloon

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jade Monkey, 1 to 5 p.m.

Harley & the V-Twins, 5 to 9 p.m.

The Rude Band, 9 p.m. to midnight

BREAKFAST

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free pancake breakfast. Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.

Rochford Biker Breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade chokecherry syrup. $8. Rochford.

Rally week breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee and juice. $8. St. Paul Catholic Church, Belle Fourche. 

Biker Breakfast. Eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and all-you-can-eat pancakes. $7; $8 for gluten-free pancakes. Trinity United Methodist Church Christian Ministry Center, Lead. 

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast. All you can eat eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $8. Hill City Senior Center.

OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 7

*Military Appreciation Day

8 a.m. — Ham N Jam festival. All day. Hulett, Wyo. 

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Biker Belles Ride and Celebration. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and ride starts at 10 a.m. at Buffalo Chip Campground, Sturgis. Symposium registration starts at 11 a.m. at The Lodge at Deadwood. 

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and ax throwing. CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.

10 a.m. — Custer Cruisin' 19th Annual Mayor's Ride. Motorcycle ride and poker run. Register at VFW Post 3442, 721 Mount Rushmore Road, Custer. 

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Lil Evil's Performance Bike Show. Registration from 10 a.m. to noon. Show time from noon to 3 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m. Broken Spoke Saloon, Sturgis.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Paul Yaffe Bagger Nation Bike Show. Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis.

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Rushmore Veterans Ride. Motorcycle ride from Rapid City to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Registration at 10 a.m. at Main Street Square, Rapid City. Ride leaves from the square at 11 a.m. $30-$75.

11 a.m.  Sturgis Burger Battle. Preliminary round. Rally point, Sturgis.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dakota Territory Riders Festival, Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.

Noon to 3 p.m. — Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame meet and greet. $10. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum, Sturgis.

1:30 p.m. — Dana Bowman appearance and parachute jump, 1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis.

2 p.m. — Topless Tuesday Wet T-shirt Contest. Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.

2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss. Cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis.

3 p.m. — B1 Flyover. B1 from 28th Bomb Wing will fly over Main Street as part of the Veterans Recognition Ceremony. Main Street, Sturgis. 

5 p.m. — Tattoo Tuesday, tattoo contest. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and judging at 6 p.m. $10 entry fee. Categories: Best black and grey, best fresh tattoo (from yesterday or today), best color, best tribal, and best of show. Rally Point, Sturgis.

6 p.m. — Gambler 500 Mini Bike Championships, amphitheater, Buffalo Chip.

6 p.m. — Harley-Davidson Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers. Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City. 

7 p.m. — Dirt Drags Event. Gates open at 4 p.m. Jackpine Gypsies, Sturgis.

7 p.m. — Mayor's Pub Crawl. Join Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen at the most iconic bars in Sturgis. Starts at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point on the corner of Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way, Sturgis.

7:45 p.m. — HUNKS the Show, Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip.

