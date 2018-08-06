Here's what's happening today, Tuesday, Aug. 7:
LIVE MUSIC
1337 Stage
Two Way Crossing
Pop Rocks
Beaver Bar
Black Heart Saints, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Chip Campground
BC & The Big Rig, 7:05 p.m.
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m.
Aaron Lewis, 10:30 p.m.
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.
New North
Full Throttle Saloon
ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Cinderella's Tom Keifer
Granny 4 Barrel
Shallow Side
Glencoe Camp Resort
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 4 p.m.
Snake Oil Sinners, 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Saloon
Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
David Allen Coe, 4 to 6 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Chris Hawkey, 6 to 8 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main stage
Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage
Club Caliente, 8 p.m., Saloon 2nd Floor
The Lacs, 8 to 10:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Blind Joe, 9 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage
Uncle Kracker, 11 p.m. to midnight, Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Wheeler Walker Jr., 11 p.m. to midnight, Indoor Saloon Stage
Kickstands
Live band karaoke, 2 p.m.
Road House Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Project Foreigner, 7 p.m.
Faster Pussycat, 9 p.m.
Gilby Clarke, 11 p.m.
Loud American Roadhouse
Jack Daniels Stage Inside
32 Below, 8 p.m.
Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m.
Gal (live DJ), 12:10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Budweiser Stage Outside
Tripwire, 5:30 p.m.
Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, 8 p.m.
Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m.
Main Exchange Stage
Pop Rocks, 2 p.m.
Two Way Crossing, 7 p.m.
Rally Point Stage
Two Way Crossing
Kenneth Brian Band
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Earthmother, noon
Cole Allen
Jagertown
Cherry Bombs
Jasmine Cain, 9:30 p.m.
The Knuckle Saloon
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jade Monkey, 1 to 5 p.m.
Harley & the V-Twins, 5 to 9 p.m.
The Rude Band, 9 p.m. to midnight
BREAKFAST
7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Free pancake breakfast. Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.
Rochford Biker Breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade chokecherry syrup. $8. Rochford.
Rally week breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee and juice. $8. St. Paul Catholic Church, Belle Fourche.
Biker Breakfast. Eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and all-you-can-eat pancakes. $7; $8 for gluten-free pancakes. Trinity United Methodist Church Christian Ministry Center, Lead.
7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast. All you can eat eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $8. Hill City Senior Center.
OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 7
*Military Appreciation Day
8 a.m. — Ham N Jam festival. All day. Hulett, Wyo.
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Biker Belles Ride and Celebration. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and ride starts at 10 a.m. at Buffalo Chip Campground, Sturgis. Symposium registration starts at 11 a.m. at The Lodge at Deadwood.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and ax throwing. CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.
10 a.m. — Custer Cruisin' 19th Annual Mayor's Ride. Motorcycle ride and poker run. Register at VFW Post 3442, 721 Mount Rushmore Road, Custer.
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Lil Evil's Performance Bike Show. Registration from 10 a.m. to noon. Show time from noon to 3 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m. Broken Spoke Saloon, Sturgis.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Paul Yaffe Bagger Nation Bike Show. Full Throttle Saloon, Sturgis.
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Rushmore Veterans Ride. Motorcycle ride from Rapid City to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Registration at 10 a.m. at Main Street Square, Rapid City. Ride leaves from the square at 11 a.m. $30-$75.
11 a.m. — Sturgis Burger Battle. Preliminary round. Rally point, Sturgis.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dakota Territory Riders Festival, Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.
Noon to 3 p.m. — Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame meet and greet. $10. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum, Sturgis.
1:30 p.m. — Dana Bowman appearance and parachute jump, 1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis.
2 p.m. — Topless Tuesday Wet T-shirt Contest. Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.
2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss. Cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis.
3 p.m. — B1 Flyover. B1 from 28th Bomb Wing will fly over Main Street as part of the Veterans Recognition Ceremony. Main Street, Sturgis.
5 p.m. — Tattoo Tuesday, tattoo contest. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and judging at 6 p.m. $10 entry fee. Categories: Best black and grey, best fresh tattoo (from yesterday or today), best color, best tribal, and best of show. Rally Point, Sturgis.
6 p.m. — Gambler 500 Mini Bike Championships, amphitheater, Buffalo Chip.
6 p.m. — Harley-Davidson Black Hills Half-Mile presented by Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers. Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City.
7 p.m. — Dirt Drags Event. Gates open at 4 p.m. Jackpine Gypsies, Sturgis.
7 p.m. — Mayor's Pub Crawl. Join Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen at the most iconic bars in Sturgis. Starts at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point on the corner of Main Street and Harley-Davidson Way, Sturgis.
7:45 p.m. — HUNKS the Show, Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip.