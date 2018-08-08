Here's what's happening today, Wednesday, Aug. 8:
LIVE MUSIC
1337 Stage
Some Sh**ty Cover Band
Beaver Bar
Black Heart Saints
Buffalo Chip Campground
Reverend Horton Heat, 8:30 p.m.
Eric Church, 10:30 p.m.
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.
Full Throttle Saloon
ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Steel Panther, 7:30 p.m.
Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m.
Glencoe Camp Resort
American Hitmen, 4 p.m.
Jasmine Cain, 6:30 p.m.
Snake Oil Sinners, 9 p.m.
Moonshine Bandits, 11:30 p.m.
Iron Horse Saloon
Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2-4 p.m.
David Allen Coe, 4-6 p.m.
Faster Pussycat, 6-8 p.m.
Starset, 8-9:30 p.m.
Dirty Sexy Riot, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
Hairball, 10:30 p.m. to midnight
Indoor Saloon Stage
Jay Richochet, 7 p.m.
Blind Joe, 9 p.m.
Wheeler Walker Jr., 11 p.m. to midnight
Saloon 2nd Floor
Club Caliente, 8 p.m.
Kickstands
Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, 3 p.m.
Charlie Bonnet and the Folkin' Gasholes, 6 p.m.
Jagertown, 9 p.m.
Damien Gunn, 11 p.m.
Loud American Roadhouse
Jack Daniels Stage Inside
32 Below, 8-10 p.m.
Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.
Gal (live DJ), 12:20-1:30 a.m.
Budweiser Stage Outside
Brandon Jones, 1-4 p.m.
Tripwire, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band, 8-10 p.m.
Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Main Exchange Stage
Nathan Dean, noon to 3 p.m.
Two Way Crossing, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Eskimo Brothers, 7-11 p.m.
Mangy Moose, Hill City
Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.
Rally Point Stage
Kenneth Brian Band
35th & Taylor
Rush No More RV Resort & Campground
Rush No More Jam Session, 6 p.m.
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Earthmother, noon to 4 p.m.
Cole Allen
Cherry Bombs
Rolling Thunder - The Music of AC/DC, 9 p.m.
The Knuckle Saloon
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Harley & the V-Twins, 1-5 p.m.
Jade Monkey, 5-9 p.m.
Garage Boys, 9-11 p.m.
Saving Abel, 11 p.m. to midnight
BREAKFAST
7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Free pancake breakfast. Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.
Rochford Biker Breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade chokecherry syrup. $8. Rochford.
Rally week breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee and juice. $8. St. Paul Catholic Church, Belle Fourche.
Biker Breakfast. Eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and all-you-can-eat pancakes. $7 or $8 for gluten-free pancakes. Trinity United Methodist Church Christian Ministry Center, Lead.
7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast. All you can eat eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $8. Hill City Senior Center.
OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 8
Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer
8 a.m. — Ham N Jam festival. All day. Hulett, Wyo.
8:30 a.m. — Ride with a Local. Ride leaves at 9 a.m. from tennis courts behind the Sturgis Community Center. $25. Sturgis.
9 a.m. — Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame 2018 induction breakfast. Doors open at 8 a.m. The Lodge at Deadwood.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing. CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Mark Brodie People's Choice Custom Bike Show and Bagger Audio Shootout. Registration from 10 a.m. to noon, awards at 3 p.m. Black Hills Harley-Davidson, Rapid city.
11 a.m. — Sturgis Burger Battle. Preliminary round. Rally point, Sturgis.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dakota Territory Riders Festival, Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Perewitz Paint Show. Custom-painted trophies and prizes. Broken Spoke Saloon, Sturgis.
Noon — Black Hills Association of the Deaf celebration. The Big Chair, Deadwood.
1:30 p.m. — Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John. Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip.
2 p.m. — Wild Ass Wednesday. Best butt contest. Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.
2-5 p.m. — Jack Daniel's tasting at The Baymont Inn & Suites, Sturgis.
2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss. Cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis.
3:30 p.m. — Veteran Exhibit at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame, Sturgis.
4 p.m. — RSD Super Hooligan Races. Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip.
5 p.m. — Beard and mustache contest. Registration starts at 5 p.m. Contest starts at 6 p.m. $10 to register. Harley-Davidson Rally Point, Sturgis.
7 p.m. — Jack Pine Gypsies Pro-Am Verta-X races. Gates open at 4 p.m. Jackpine Gypsies.