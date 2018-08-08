Eric Church

Here's what's happening today, Wednesday, Aug. 8:

LIVE MUSIC

1337 Stage

Some Sh**ty Cover Band

Beaver Bar

Black Heart Saints

Buffalo Chip Campground

Reverend Horton Heat, 8:30 p.m.

Eric Church, 10:30 p.m.

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon

ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Steel Panther, 7:30 p.m.

Molly Hatchet, 8 p.m. 

Glencoe Camp Resort

American Hitmen, 4 p.m.

Jasmine Cain, 6:30 p.m.

Snake Oil Sinners, 9 p.m.

Moonshine Bandits, 11:30 p.m.

Iron Horse Saloon

Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2-4 p.m.

David Allen Coe, 4-6 p.m.

Faster Pussycat, 6-8 p.m.

Starset, 8-9:30 p.m.

Dirty Sexy Riot, 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Hairball, 10:30 p.m. to midnight

Indoor Saloon Stage

Jay Richochet, 7 p.m.

Blind Joe, 9 p.m.

Wheeler Walker Jr., 11 p.m. to midnight

Saloon 2nd Floor

Club Caliente, 8 p.m.

Kickstands

Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, 3 p.m.

Charlie Bonnet and the Folkin' Gasholes, 6 p.m.

Jagertown, 9 p.m.

Damien Gunn, 11 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse

Jack Daniels Stage Inside

32 Below, 8-10 p.m.

Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.

Gal (live DJ), 12:20-1:30 a.m.

Budweiser Stage Outside

Brandon Jones, 1-4 p.m.

Tripwire, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chancey Williams & Younger Brothers Band, 8-10 p.m.

Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Main Exchange Stage

Nathan Dean, noon to 3 p.m.

Two Way Crossing, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Eskimo Brothers, 7-11 p.m.

Mangy Moose, Hill City

Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.

Rally Point Stage

Kenneth Brian Band

35th & Taylor

Rush No More RV Resort & Campground

Rush No More Jam Session, 6 p.m.

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Earthmother, noon to 4 p.m.

Cole Allen

Cherry Bombs

Rolling Thunder - The Music of AC/DC, 9 p.m.

The Knuckle Saloon

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harley & the V-Twins, 1-5 p.m.

Jade Monkey, 5-9 p.m.

Garage Boys, 9-11 p.m.

Saving Abel, 11 p.m. to midnight

BREAKFAST

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free pancake breakfast. Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.

Rochford Biker Breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade chokecherry syrup. $8. Rochford.

Rally week breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee and juice. $8. St. Paul Catholic Church, Belle Fourche. 

Biker Breakfast. Eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and all-you-can-eat pancakes. $7 or $8 for gluten-free pancakes. Trinity United Methodist Church Christian Ministry Center, Lead. 

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast. All you can eat eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $8. Hill City Senior Center.

OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 8

Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer

8 a.m. — Ham N Jam festival. All day. Hulett, Wyo. 

8:30 a.m. — Ride with a Local. Ride leaves at 9 a.m. from tennis courts behind the Sturgis Community Center. $25. Sturgis.

9 a.m. — Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame 2018 induction breakfast. Doors open at 8 a.m. The Lodge at Deadwood.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing. CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Mark Brodie People's Choice Custom Bike Show and Bagger Audio Shootout. Registration from 10 a.m. to noon, awards at 3 p.m. Black Hills Harley-Davidson, Rapid city. 

11 a.m. — Sturgis Burger Battle. Preliminary round. Rally point, Sturgis.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dakota Territory Riders Festival, Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.

Noon to 2 p.m. — Perewitz Paint Show. Custom-painted trophies and prizes. Broken Spoke Saloon, Sturgis.

Noon — Black Hills Association of the Deaf celebration. The Big Chair, Deadwood. 

1:30 p.m. — Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John. Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip. 

2 p.m. — Wild Ass Wednesday. Best butt contest. Stoneville Saloon, Alzada, Mont.

2-5 p.m. — Jack Daniel's tasting at The Baymont Inn & Suites, Sturgis.

2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss. Cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis.

3:30 p.m. — Veteran Exhibit at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame, Sturgis.

4 p.m. — RSD Super Hooligan Races. Amphitheater, Buffalo Chip.

5 p.m. — Beard and mustache contest. Registration starts at 5 p.m. Contest starts at 6 p.m. $10 to register. Harley-Davidson Rally Point, Sturgis.

7 p.m. — Jack Pine Gypsies Pro-Am Verta-X races. Gates open at 4 p.m. Jackpine Gypsies.

