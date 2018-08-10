Subscribe for 33¢ / day
SCHIEFFER THIRD IN POINTS RACE

Dawson Schieffer is currently sitting third in the nation in points in AMA National Amateur Supermoto series and everything may come down to the wire at his hometown race -- the Sturgis Supermoto Sept. 13 and 14. Schieffer returned from the National Grand Championships in Dirt Track Racing in Springfield, Ill., in July with his 8th National Title. Schieffer won the Grand National Dirt Track Championship on his 85cc MOD motorcycle, and runner-up on his 85cc DTX motorcycle. Schieffer is sponsored by Answer Racing, Light Shoe, Twilight Medical Services, Twin Air, Matrix Concepts, Leatt, Motorex Oil, Motion Pro, The Service Pavilion, Works Connection, Sturgis Motorsports and Erickson Racing.

 Courtesy photo

Here's what's happening today, Friday, Aug. 10:

LIVE MUSIC

1337 Stage/Loud American Roadhouse

Jack Daniels Stage Inside

Eskimo Brothers 8-10 p.m.

Judd Hoos 10:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.

Gal (live DJ) 12:20-1:30 a.m.

Budweiser Stage Outside

Brandon Jones 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band 8-10 p.m.

Dirty Word 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Main Exchange Stage

Nathan Dean, noon to 3:15 p.m.

Brock Finn, 4-7 p.m.

Ric Todd 7:30-9 p.m.

Indigenous 9:30-11 p.m.

Beaver Bar

Brian Grilli

Valentine Duo

Biker karaoke with DJ Taz, 2 p.m. to close

Buffalo Chip Campground

Ted Z & The Wranglers, 7:05 p.m.

Yelawolf, 8:30 p.m.

John Kay & Steppenwolf, 10:30 p.m.

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.

Local Band

Firehouse Brewing Co.

Elle Carpenter, 8 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon

ZZ-3 Tribute Band

Bad Company's Brian Howe, 7 p.m.

Glencoe Camp Resort

Whiskey Rebellion, 10:30 p.m.

Iron Horse Saloon

Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m.

Miss Intent, 4 p.m.

Jelly Roll, 6 p.m.

CKY, 8 p.m.

Insane Clown Posse, 10:30 p.m.

Indoor Saloon Stage

Jay Richochet, 7 p.m.

Tim Montana, 11 p.m.

Saloon 2nd Floor

Club Caliente, 8 p.m.

Kickstands

Flannel ('90s music), 3 p.m.

Roadhouse Atlanta, 7 p.m.

The Juke Joint, 11 p.m.

Mangy Moose, Hill City

Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Harley & the V-Twins, noon to 4 p.m.

Strutter (KISS tribute)

Spearfish

Them Vibes, downtown, 6 p.m.

The Knuckle Saloon

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Joe Santanna, 1 p.m.

Garage Boys, 5 p.m.

Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m.

Shoot to Thrill, 11 p.m.

BREAKFAST

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Free pancake breakfast. Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.

Rochford Biker Breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade chokecherry syrup. $8. Rochford.

Rally week breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee and juice. $8. St. Paul Catholic Church, Belle Fourche. 

Biker Breakfast. Eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and all-you-can-eat pancakes. $7 or $8 for gluten-free pancakes. Trinity United Methodist Church Christian Ministry Center, Lead. 

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast. All you can eat eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $8. Hill City Senior Center.

OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 10

Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer

7 a.m. — Pro HillClimb. Gates open at 7 a.m. Event starts at 10 a.m. Jackpine Gypsies.

8:30 a.m. — Ride with a Local. Ride leaves at 9 a.m. from tennis courts behind the Sturgis Community Center. $25. Sturgis.

9 a.m. — AMA Supermoto Races. Registration and tech inspection from 9-11 a.m. at Buffalo Chip amphitheater. Qualifying races throughout day at amphitheater. Main event at 5 p.m. at CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip. 

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing. CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.

2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss. Cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis.

4 p.m. — Sturgis Burger Battle. Finals. Rally point, Sturgis.

