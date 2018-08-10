Here's what's happening today, Friday, Aug. 10:
LIVE MUSIC
1337 Stage/Loud American Roadhouse
Jack Daniels Stage Inside
Eskimo Brothers 8-10 p.m.
Judd Hoos 10:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.
Gal (live DJ) 12:20-1:30 a.m.
Budweiser Stage Outside
Brandon Jones 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chancey Williams & The Younger Brothers Band 8-10 p.m.
Dirty Word 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Main Exchange Stage
Nathan Dean, noon to 3:15 p.m.
Brock Finn, 4-7 p.m.
Ric Todd 7:30-9 p.m.
Indigenous 9:30-11 p.m.
Beaver Bar
Brian Grilli
Valentine Duo
Biker karaoke with DJ Taz, 2 p.m. to close
Buffalo Chip Campground
Ted Z & The Wranglers, 7:05 p.m.
Yelawolf, 8:30 p.m.
John Kay & Steppenwolf, 10:30 p.m.
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.
Local Band
Firehouse Brewing Co.
Elle Carpenter, 8 p.m.
Full Throttle Saloon
ZZ-3 Tribute Band
Bad Company's Brian Howe, 7 p.m.
Glencoe Camp Resort
Whiskey Rebellion, 10:30 p.m.
Iron Horse Saloon
Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m.
Miss Intent, 4 p.m.
Jelly Roll, 6 p.m.
CKY, 8 p.m.
Insane Clown Posse, 10:30 p.m.
Indoor Saloon Stage
Jay Richochet, 7 p.m.
Tim Montana, 11 p.m.
Saloon 2nd Floor
Club Caliente, 8 p.m.
Kickstands
Flannel ('90s music), 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Atlanta, 7 p.m.
The Juke Joint, 11 p.m.
Mangy Moose, Hill City
Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Harley & the V-Twins, noon to 4 p.m.
Strutter (KISS tribute)
Spearfish
Them Vibes, downtown, 6 p.m.
The Knuckle Saloon
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Joe Santanna, 1 p.m.
Garage Boys, 5 p.m.
Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m.
Shoot to Thrill, 11 p.m.
BREAKFAST
7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Free pancake breakfast. Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.
Rochford Biker Breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade chokecherry syrup. $8. Rochford.
Rally week breakfast. All-you-can-eat breakfast with biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee and juice. $8. St. Paul Catholic Church, Belle Fourche.
Biker Breakfast. Eggs, sausage, juice, coffee and all-you-can-eat pancakes. $7 or $8 for gluten-free pancakes. Trinity United Methodist Church Christian Ministry Center, Lead.
7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast. All you can eat eggs, bacon, toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $8. Hill City Senior Center.
OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 10
Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer
7 a.m. — Pro HillClimb. Gates open at 7 a.m. Event starts at 10 a.m. Jackpine Gypsies.
8:30 a.m. — Ride with a Local. Ride leaves at 9 a.m. from tennis courts behind the Sturgis Community Center. $25. Sturgis.
9 a.m. — AMA Supermoto Races. Registration and tech inspection from 9-11 a.m. at Buffalo Chip amphitheater. Qualifying races throughout day at amphitheater. Main event at 5 p.m. at CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing. CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip.
2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss. Cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis.
4 p.m. — Sturgis Burger Battle. Finals. Rally point, Sturgis.