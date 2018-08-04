LIVE MUSIC
1337 Stage
Aug. 4-5 — Them Vibes
Aug. 5-7 — Two Way Crossing
Buffalo Chip Campground
Aug. 4
Well Hung Heart, 7 p.m.
Red Sun Rising, 8:30 p.m.
Foreigner, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 5 — Theory of a Deadman
Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
Aug. 4 — Jared Weeks & Jared Blake, 7 p.m., free
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Aug. 4-10 — Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.
Deadwood
Aug. 5 — Deadwood Sunday Concert Series
Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 5 — Cimarron
Full Throttle Saloon
Aug. 5 — Blackberry Smoke
Glencoe Camp Resort
Aug. 4
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Trucker Radio, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Rick Monroe, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Iron Horse Saloon
Aug. 4, 8-9 — Dirty Sexy Riot
Aug. 4
Mick Klein, 7 p.m.
Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Butcher Babies, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
10 Years, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Dirty Sexy Riot, 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Nelly, 10:30 p.m. to midnight
Aug. 4, 5 — Outlaw Nation Southern Revival
Kickstands
Aug. 4
Tyler Stokes Band, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Creed Fisher, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Zac Stokes, 11 p.m. to midnight
Aug. 4-6 — The Cold Hard Cash Show
Loud American Roadhouse
Aug. 4, 10-11 — Eskimo Brothers
Aug. 4-5, 9 — Brandon Jones
Aug. 4-8, 10-11 — Dirty Word
Aug. 4-11 — DJ Club Music
Aug. 4-11 — Judd Hoos
Mangy Moose, Hill City
Aug. 4-10 — Barnyard Stompers
Rally Point Stage
Aug. 4, 5 — ZZ Top Tribute Band
Aug. 4, 7, 9 — Two Way Crossing
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Aug. 4 — Double Bills, noon
Aug. 4-5 — Loaded Dice, 5 p.m.
The Knuckle Saloon
Aug. 4-5
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.
The Bar Flies, 1 to 5 p.m.
Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Garage Boys, 9 p.m. to midnight
Aug. 4-11 — Dueling Pianos
OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 4
Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, pow wow grounds in Pine Ridge, all day; parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street
11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Wall Crawl, Wall and Wasta
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Free pancake breakfast, Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast, Hill City Senior Center
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: — Motocross practice, Jackpine Gypsies
2:30 p.m. — Veterans Charity Ride grand entrance, Sturgis Main Street. Reception after at Indian Motorcycle Sturgis
Noon to 4 p.m. — Garage build motorcycle show, Iron Horse Saloon
2 p.m. & 7 p.m. — Spectaculair ZirKiss, cirque/aerialist performance, The Knuckle Saloon
4 p.m. to 9 p.m. — HRCA Iron Mountain Road Poker Run, Rice's Rushmore Motorsports, Rapid City
7 p.m. — Short track VDTRA races, Jackpine Gypsies
7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — HUNKS the Show, Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip
Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer