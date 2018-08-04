Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Iron Mountain Road
Buy Now

Motorcycle riders travel along Iron Mountain Road on Thursday. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began Friday.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

LIVE MUSIC

1337 Stage

Aug. 4-5 — Them Vibes

Aug. 5-7 — Two Way Crossing

Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 4

Well Hung Heart, 7 p.m.

Red Sun Rising, 8:30 p.m.

Foreigner, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 — Theory of a Deadman

Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Aug. 4 — Jared Weeks & Jared Blake, 7 p.m., free

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Aug. 4-10 — Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.

Deadwood

Aug. 5 — Deadwood Sunday Concert Series

Firehouse Brewing Co.

Aug. 5 — Cimarron

Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 5 — Blackberry Smoke

Glencoe Camp Resort

Aug. 4

Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trucker Radio, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rick Monroe, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Iron Horse Saloon

Aug. 4, 8-9 — Dirty Sexy Riot

Aug. 4 

Mick Klein, 7 p.m.

Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Butcher Babies, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

10 Years, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dirty Sexy Riot, 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Nelly, 10:30 p.m. to midnight

Aug. 4, 5 — Outlaw Nation Southern Revival

Kickstands

Aug. 4 

Tyler Stokes Band, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Creed Fisher, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Zac Stokes, 11 p.m. to midnight

Aug. 4-6 — The Cold Hard Cash Show

Loud American Roadhouse

Aug. 4, 10-11 — Eskimo Brothers

Aug. 4-5, 9 — Brandon Jones

Aug. 4-8, 10-11 — Dirty Word

Aug. 4-11 — DJ Club Music

Aug. 4-11 — Judd Hoos

Mangy Moose, Hill City

Aug. 4-10 — Barnyard Stompers

Rally Point Stage

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Aug. 4, 5 — ZZ Top Tribute Band

Aug. 4, 7, 9 — Two Way Crossing

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Aug. 4 — Double Bills, noon

Aug. 4-5 — Loaded Dice, 5 p.m.

The Knuckle Saloon

Aug. 4-5

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m.

The Bar Flies, 1 to 5 p.m.

Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Garage Boys, 9 p.m. to midnight

Aug. 4-11 — Dueling Pianos

OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 4

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, pow wow grounds in Pine Ridge, all day; parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street

11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Wall Crawl, Wall and Wasta

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Free pancake breakfast, Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Biker Breakfast, Hill City Senior Center

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: — Motocross practice, Jackpine Gypsies

2:30 p.m. — Veterans Charity Ride grand entrance, Sturgis Main Street. Reception after at Indian Motorcycle Sturgis

Noon to 4 p.m. — Garage build motorcycle show, Iron Horse Saloon

2 p.m. & 7 p.m. — Spectaculair ZirKiss, cirque/aerialist performance, The Knuckle Saloon

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.HRCA Iron Mountain Road Poker Run, Rice's Rushmore Motorsports, Rapid City

7 p.m. — Short track VDTRA races, Jackpine Gypsies

7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.  HUNKS the Show, Kinison Stage, Buffalo Chip

Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.