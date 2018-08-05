Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Registration for the Mayor's Charity Poker Tournament starts at noon today at Cadillac Jack's in Deadwood.

 Journal file

What's happening today, Sunday, Aug. 5: 

LIVE MUSIC

1337 Stage

Them Vibes

Two Way Crossing

Buffalo Chip Campground

Theory of a Deadman, 10:30 p.m.

Deadwood Mountain Grand

Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.

New North, 5-7 p.m.

Firehouse Brewing Co.

Cimarron, 8 p.m.

Full Throttle Saloon

Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Glencoe Camp Resort

Trucker Radio, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rick Monroe, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jasmine Cain

Iron Horse Saloon

Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Steele River Band, 6 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage

Club Caliente, 8 p.m., Saloon second floor

Chris Hawkey, 8 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Miss Intent, 10 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage

Tyler Farr, 10:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage

Kickstands

The Tyler Stokes Band, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rush Archives, 3 p.m.

Zac Stokes, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Creed Fisher, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Revisit the Legend of Steppenwolf, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cold Hard Cash Show, 11 p.m.

Loud American Roadhouse

Jack Daniels Stage Inside

35th & Taylor, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.

Gal (live DJ), 12:20 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Budweiser Stage Outside

Tripwire, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Brandon Jones, 8-10 p.m.

Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Main Exchange Stage

Eskimo Brothers, 2-6 p.m.

Two Way Crossing, 7-11 p.m.

Mangy Moose, Hill City

Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.

Rally Point Stage

ZZ Top Tribute Band

Shade Valley Camp Resort

Dave McElroy

Tallan Noble Latz, noon

Loaded Dice, 5 p.m.

Jagertown

Cherry Bombs

The Knuckle Saloon

Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Bar Flys, 1 to 5 p.m.

Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Garage Boys, 9 p.m. to midnight

Dueling Pianos

OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 5

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, pow wow grounds in Pine Ridge, all day

6 a.m. to noon — Jack Pine Gypsies MX Race Day, Jackpine Gypsies

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Free pancake breakfast, Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

7 a.m. — Legendary Sturgis 5K, registration from 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., walk/run starts at 8 a.m., Fort Meade softball fields, Sturgis, $40

7:30 a.m. — Discovery Ride, motorcycle ride through the Black Hills, check-in from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., ride leaves at 9 a.m., Jacobs Auto, Sturgis

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip

Noon to 2:30 p.m. — Sturgis Gambler open minibike trials, Buffalo Chip

Noon — Mayor's Charity Poker Tournament, registration at noon, game starts at 1 p.m., $55 buy-in, Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, Deadwood

2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss, cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — American Flat Track Racing, Buffalo Chip

Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer

