What's happening today, Sunday, Aug. 5:
LIVE MUSIC
1337 Stage
Them Vibes
Two Way Crossing
Buffalo Chip Campground
Theory of a Deadman, 10:30 p.m.
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Tim Laroche, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 pm. to 10 p.m.
New North, 5-7 p.m.
Firehouse Brewing Co.
Cimarron, 8 p.m.
Full Throttle Saloon
Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Glencoe Camp Resort
Trucker Radio, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rick Monroe, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jasmine Cain
Iron Horse Saloon
Outlaw Nation Southern Revival, 2 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Asleep at the Wheel, 4 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Steele River Band, 6 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Mick Klein, 7 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage
Club Caliente, 8 p.m., Saloon second floor
Chris Hawkey, 8 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Miss Intent, 10 p.m., Indoor Saloon Stage
Tyler Farr, 10:30 p.m., Dennis Kirk Main Stage
Kickstands
The Tyler Stokes Band, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Rush Archives, 3 p.m.
Zac Stokes, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Creed Fisher, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Revisit the Legend of Steppenwolf, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cold Hard Cash Show, 11 p.m.
Loud American Roadhouse
Jack Daniels Stage Inside
35th & Taylor, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Judd Hoos, 10:20 p.m. to 12:20 a.m.
Gal (live DJ), 12:20 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Budweiser Stage Outside
Tripwire, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Brandon Jones, 8-10 p.m.
Dirty Word, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Main Exchange Stage
Eskimo Brothers, 2-6 p.m.
Two Way Crossing, 7-11 p.m.
Mangy Moose, Hill City
Barnyard Stompers, 2 p.m.
Rally Point Stage
ZZ Top Tribute Band
Shade Valley Camp Resort
Dave McElroy
Tallan Noble Latz, noon
Loaded Dice, 5 p.m.
Jagertown
Cherry Bombs
The Knuckle Saloon
Jack Daniels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Bar Flys, 1 to 5 p.m.
Harley & the V-Twins, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Garage Boys, 9 p.m. to midnight
Dueling Pianos
OTHER EVENTS ON AUG. 5
Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair, pow wow grounds in Pine Ridge, all day
6 a.m. to noon — Jack Pine Gypsies MX Race Day, Jackpine Gypsies
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Free pancake breakfast, Sons of Light Ministry, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
7 a.m. — Legendary Sturgis 5K, registration from 7 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., walk/run starts at 8 a.m., Fort Meade softball fields, Sturgis, $40
7:30 a.m. — Discovery Ride, motorcycle ride through the Black Hills, check-in from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., ride leaves at 9 a.m., Jacobs Auto, Sturgis
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Blade Aces knife and axe throwing, CrossRoads, Buffalo Chip
Noon to 2:30 p.m. — Sturgis Gambler open minibike trials, Buffalo Chip
Noon — Mayor's Charity Poker Tournament, registration at noon, game starts at 1 p.m., $55 buy-in, Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, Deadwood
2 & 7 p.m. — Spectacular ZirKiss, cirque/fire dancers/aerialists, The Knuckle Saloon
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — American Flat Track Racing, Buffalo Chip
Through Aug. 12 — Custer Cruisin', downtown Custer