What we know so far about the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Sturgis’ 80th Annual Motorcycle Rally is on and planning has resumed, but it isn’t expected to look like it did for the 75th.
Sturgis City Council voted to have a modified Rally Aug. 7-16 within city limits, canceling the traditional opening ceremony, B-1 Flyover, photo towers and other events that typically attract a large crowd.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen used Facebook Tuesday to address the decision.
“It is a fluid situation, we don’t have all the answers this morning, but we do know there will be CDC guidelines for all the vendors,” he said in the video.
He also said there will be additional sanitizing on Main Street and multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout the city.
Carstensen encouraged those willing to attend the Rally to come to town, including residents and locals, but also encouraged those who are wary about attending to stay home.
“Through this whole COVID-19, the state of South Dakota has been the freedom state,” Carstensen said. “The City of Sturgis has stayed true to that same premise. We understand the importance of personal safety. It’s not a binary situation, it’s not the economy versus public safety. It’s a situation where those can work together.”
He also encouraged residents to take advantage of the Sturgis Good Deeds program for local shopping needs. The contactless delivery program began in March to help those with pre-existing conditions, in the high-risk category, or those with concerns about the virus, according to a press release.
The release also states there will be temporary traffic controls in place and transportation services will be available. Motorcycle parking downtown will continue as in previous years.
Temporary vendors will also be asked to abide by state and federal protocols related to COVID-19, and personal protection equipment (PPE) will be available for all city staff.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota Secretary of Health, said Wednesday during the Department of Health media call that the department has offered to assist those organizing the Rally by reviewing mitigation plans.
"We look forward to being able to do that, as well as our continued work with health care providers and other partners in that community to minimize the spread of COVID," she said. "We want to make sure that people remember to do what they can individually to keep themselves safe. In addition to what I just shared around the fireworks (wearing a mask if comfortable), that would include washing your hands often, not touching your face, staying away from people to the extent that you can."
Carstensen said in the Facebook video that all the protocols have not yet been put in place, but the city will update the public as it’s finalized.
During the meeting, the council added a caveat at the recommendation of city manager Daniel Ainslie that would allow Carstensen to cease operations if he receives written documentation from local hospitals, the South Dakota Department of Health, governor’s office or the CDC.
The Buffalo Chip also announced Monday seven new acts to perform during the Rally, including Reverend Horton Heat, who will headline Aug. 15, The Flaunt Girls, who will perform Aug. 7-15 and more.
Of the original lineup announcement, ZZ Top and Puddle of Mudd remain, with REO Speedwagon, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Willie Nelson no longer on the bill.
The headliner for Aug. 13 at The Buffalo Chip, though, has yet to be announced, and more acts will be announced soon, according to the website.
