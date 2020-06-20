What we know so far about the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

He also encouraged residents to take advantage of the Sturgis Good Deeds program for local shopping needs. The contactless delivery program began in March to help those with pre-existing conditions, in the high-risk category, or those with concerns about the virus, according to a press release.

The release also states there will be temporary traffic controls in place and transportation services will be available. Motorcycle parking downtown will continue as in previous years.

Temporary vendors will also be asked to abide by state and federal protocols related to COVID-19, and personal protection equipment (PPE) will be available for all city staff.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota Secretary of Health, said Wednesday during the Department of Health media call that the department has offered to assist those organizing the Rally by reviewing mitigation plans.