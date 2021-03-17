Wheatley selected as Mount Rushmore superintendent

National Park Service Regional Director Bert Frost announced Monday the selection of Michelle Wheatley as superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

A 21-year veteran of the National Park Service, Wheatley has worked in national parks in the western U.S. and now serves as acting superintendent of Jewel Cave National Monument. She will assume her new role late March.

“Michelle has an extensive and successful background working with park gateway communities, partner organizations, tribal leaders, tourism partners and managing large scale national special events,” Frost said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wheatley and her husband, Hal, live in Custer.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial,” Wheatley said. “I look forward to working closely with park staff, partners and engaging with community members to protect the incredible resources and tell the many stories Mount Rushmore has to offer.”

Wheatley’s other assignments have included superintendent of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and Chief of Interpretation at Colorado National Monument. She has also worked in Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain National Parks, as well as being the acting superintendent at Colorado National Monument and at Grant Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0