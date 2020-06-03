Wheel tax to be proposed at Pennington County Commission meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pennington County Commissioner Gary Drewes will re-introduce a wheel tax proposal to the board Thursday that would provide funds to replace 88 bridges over the next 25 years.

The Board of Commissioners moved its regularly scheduled meeting in light of Tuesday’s primary election, which saw Travis Lasseter elected to the commission with 58% of the vote.

Drewes will propose the tax, which was initially introduced by the commission in 2015 following the South Dakota Legislature’s approval of the Bridge Improvement Grant program. The program allows counties that have a wheel tax to apply for funds to improve county highways and bridges.

There is $15 million available annually for grants — $7 million from license plate fees and non-commercial vehicle fees that all vehicle owners pay and $8 million from an increase in the state's gas tax.

“We as taxpayers, we pay into that fund, but we don’t have any way to get money back out of it (without the tax),” Drewes said.