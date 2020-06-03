Wheel tax to be proposed at Pennington County Commission meeting

Pennington County Commissioner Gary Drewes will re-introduce a wheel tax proposal to the board Thursday that would provide funds to replace 88 bridges over the next 25 years.
The Board of Commissioners moved its regularly scheduled meeting in light of Tuesday’s primary election, which saw Travis Lasseter elected to the commission with 58% of the vote.
Drewes will propose the tax, which was initially introduced by the commission in 2015 following the South Dakota Legislature’s approval of the Bridge Improvement Grant program. The program allows counties that have a wheel tax to apply for funds to improve county highways and bridges.
There is $15 million available annually for grants — $7 million from license plate fees and non-commercial vehicle fees that all vehicle owners pay and $8 million from an increase in the state's gas tax.
“We as taxpayers, we pay into that fund, but we don’t have any way to get money back out of it (without the tax),” Drewes said.
If the proposal is approved, vehicle owners would pay $2 per wheel regardless of the vehicle's weight with a maximum payment of $24 annually. It would generate about $1.3 million annually for Pennington County, which is one of eight counties in the state that has not opted-in into the Bridge Improvement Grant program by approving a wheel tax.
Lawrence, Meade, Butte, Custer, Ziebach, Jackson and Haakon counties all have at least a $2 wheel tax in place, according to the Department of Revenue.
According to SDDOT, 206 projects in counties and 29 in communities have received a total of $56.4 million from the BIG program since 2016.
The wheel tax the county commission approved in 2015 called for $3-$5 per wheel with the amount depending on the weight of the vehicle. If approved, it would’ve generated about $2.3 million. However, the tax was rejected by voters in a referendum in January 2016.
Drewes said he’s reintroducing the tax now because of immediate funding needs — out of the county’s 128 bridges about 44 are 50 years old and 44 are between 45-50 years old.
Bridges typically have a lifespan of 50-70 years. In 2015, the Journal reported that typical bridge replacements cost $400,000 to $450,000. To replace all 88 bridges, the county would need more than $35 million.
According to the county’s 2020 budget, Public Works has a total of $14,593,551.
“The current amount of funding that the Highway Department receives for maintaining roads and bridges is not sufficient for maintaining what we currently have but also taking care of those needed replacements,” Drewes said.
Drewes said there are a couple alternatives to deal with the aging bridges — property taxes get raised or bridges get closed.
“Critics will say they’re being held hostage, maybe it is, but the Legislature establishes the rules and we have to live by the rules that are there,” Drewes said. “The critical thing to think about is we know we need to generate more dollars. The wheel tax allows it to spread across all vehicle owners so it’s not just property owners. … It gets spread and doesn’t put all the burden on property tax payers.”
Drewes will also ask the board to declare it an emergency, which could make the proposal effective following the second reading, which will be June 16 if approved Thursday.
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the commission chambers in the County Administration Building.
