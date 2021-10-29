Wheelchair drive starts Nov. 1 in Rapid City

Hope Haven International Ministries is conducting the wheelchair drive. Community members can drop off new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids at Karl’s TV and Appliances. No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches and canes are being accepted at this time.

Hope Haven International Ministries, based in Rock Valley, Iowa, is an accredited resource for disability services for children and adults. HHIM collects wheelchairs and mobility equipment nationwide and restores donations to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities, including the South Dakota State Penitentiary. HHIM then ships these mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs and given free of cost to those in need of mobility.