 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheelchair drive starts Nov. 1 in Rapid City

Karl’s TV and Appliance in Rapid City will be a collection site for a wheelchair drive Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

Hope Haven International Ministries is conducting the wheelchair drive. Community members can drop off new or used wheelchairs and mobility aids at Karl’s TV and Appliances. No power wheelchairs or wooden crutches and canes are being accepted at this time.

Hope Haven International Ministries, based in Rock Valley, Iowa, is an accredited resource for disability services for children and adults. HHIM collects wheelchairs and mobility equipment nationwide and restores donations to nearly new condition at several volunteer facilities, including the South Dakota State Penitentiary. HHIM then ships these mobility devices to developing countries where they are adapted for the recipients’ needs and given free of cost to those in need of mobility.

For more information go to hopehaven.org/wheelchair-drive or contact Mark Siemonsma at 712-476-3126 or msiemons@hopehaven.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

If SD legislator Phil Jensen believes that the Oath Keepers (of which he is a member) are being portrayed unfairly by the news media, then he …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

It is obvious to me that Gov. Noem and her administration is doing everything possible to thwart the will of the people on recreational and me…

Watch Now: Related Video

Separated Migrant Families Could Receive $450,000 Payments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News