While bitterly cold, weather service says it's unlikely that records will be broken

“These conditions will most likely worsen throughout the day and night,” the release stated.

Medina said police have responded to a total of 54 traffic accidents between Monday and Thursday afternoon.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported six crashes Thursday and 15 since Monday.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the state Highway Patrol, said his department has responded to 11 crashes as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the Wyoming border to Kadoka.

"Obviously, when there's sleet or snow, even a dusting of snow, it can cause driving problems," Mangan said. "We really encourage people to slow down, wear a seat belt, don't use cruise control and watch for others."

Mangan said drivers should also move over for vehicles on the road. He said two or three of the accidents that the Highway Patrol has responded to were when vehicles hit snowplows.

Gretchen Willbarger was among those who went to the grocery store Wednesday to stock up before temperatures plunged even further.

"You've got to stock up, if you can, when it gets this cold," she said while walking out of the Safeway on Mountain View Road. "I picked up a few things just so I don't have to get out in this cold again over the weekend. I've lived in South Dakota for five years now, but before that I was in Texas for most of my life. It's totally different up here, and I've learned that it's better to stock up now, rather than deal with it when it's below zero."

Journal reporter Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report. Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

