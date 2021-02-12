While bitterly cold, weather service says it's unlikely that records will be broken

The current streak of extremely cold temperatures in the Black Hills has been chilling, but a meteorologist at the National Weather Service said the region probably won't break any records anytime soon.
Melissa Smith, hydrologist and meteorologist, said Thursday that the all-time record for cold temperatures occurred in 1899, and the record for consecutive days of low temperatures below zero was set in 1936.
"This is a good stretch of cold, but not quite as cold as the record, which occurred in February 1936," Smith said. "In February 2019, we also had some record cold temperatures, but this is colder than what we were in February 2019."
Rapid City's all-time low temperature occurred 122 years ago when the temperature dropped to 34 degrees below zero on Feb. 11, 1899. Smith said the lowest temperature for this arctic blast is expected to occur Saturday night, when temperatures are forecast to be 18 degrees below zero.
Friday's high temperature in Rapid City is expected to be 5 degrees below zero with a low temperature of 17 below. The records for lowest high temperature for the date is 14 below zero set back in 1936, and the record for low temperature is 29 degrees below zero in 1905.
Saturday's high is expected to reach 2 degrees below zero, with a low of 18 degrees below. The records were set in 1936, with a daytime high of only 10 degrees below zero and a low of 29 degrees below zero.
Sunday's daytime high is forecast to reach zero, with an overnight low of 14 degrees below zero. Those records were also set in 1936, where daytime high temperatures only reached 10 degrees below zero and overnight lows plummeted to 31 degrees below zero.
"You can see that while our temperatures have been extremely cold recently, we are not in record territory for this arctic blast over the weekend," Smith said.
Downtown Rapid City has experienced overnight low temperatures at or below zero since last Friday, a streak that is expected to continue through Monday night, Smith said.
"So, this is a 10-day streak of these overnight lows, and even though that is very cold, it could be worse," Smith said. "The record for consecutive days with low temperatures at or below zero was 19 days, and that happened in February 1936."
Smith said that the Rapid City area may not see above-freezing temperatures again until late next week.
"This surge of arctic air is going to continue to impact the area throughout the weekend, but we should slowly start to warm up beginning Tuesday, where we expect daytime high temperatures to get near the mid-20s," she said. "After Tuesday, we'll get to more seasonable temperatures and hopefully see above-freezing conditions much later in the week."
The weekend outlook calls for life-threatening wind chill factors, especially in the Northern Hills and northern plains of South Dakota.
The National Weather Service upgraded a wind chill advisory to a wind chill warning through 11 a.m. Monday for the northern Meade County plains and all of Butte, Harding, Perkins and Ziebach counties. Smith said wind chills in those areas will be as low as 35 below to 45 below zero, especially during the overnight and morning hours.
Snowfall amounts are expected to increase to an additional two inches in Rapid City and Lead, with higher amounts of two to four inches in the Southern Hills and southern plains of South Dakota through Friday night. Portions of the Nebraska panhandle near Chadron may see additional snowfall from three to five inches.
The cold weather and snowfall has been a major benefit for Terry Peak Ski Area, which started the skiing season extremely dry and with limited routes open. Thursday, the ski resort reported 14 to 18 inches of base snow, with an additional three inches expected.
And while that is good news for those looking for winter recreation, others in Rapid City who are without a permanent home or looking to get some shopping done are struggling with the brutal conditions.
Wade Bull Bear, a homeless man, was walking Thursday from Disk Drive in north Rapid City trying to make it to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission downtown. He said it is difficult to be without a permanent home, but even tougher with the cold temperatures and wind chill.
"It's survival. You've got to know how to survive," Bull Bear said. "You've got to know ways to keep the cold out, make a fort or wind block. You always want to think about your feet and your back. If you can't walk, you can't move, and you can't survive."
Lysa Allison, executive director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said the shelter has seen a few more people than usual over the past week but still has empty beds on the men's and women's sides. She said the mission is open with hot coffee, showers and meals.
She said people can contact the mission by calling 341-2844.
Brendyn Medina, public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department, said extra patrols are watching bike paths and public places where they know the city’s most vulnerable population gathers.
“We check in that they have a warm place to be or we help them find one based on the specific circumstances of where they are,” he said.
As a result of the frigid weather, Douglas School District announced Thursday morning that its schools were to be closed due to “deteriorating weather forecast and icy conditions.” Rapid City Area Schools announced late Thursday morning that all middle school games and practices are canceled based on weather and road conditions.
“These conditions will most likely worsen throughout the day and night,” the release stated.
Medina said police have responded to a total of 54 traffic accidents between Monday and Thursday afternoon.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported six crashes Thursday and 15 since Monday.
Tony Mangan, public information officer for the state Highway Patrol, said his department has responded to 11 crashes as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the Wyoming border to Kadoka.
"Obviously, when there's sleet or snow, even a dusting of snow, it can cause driving problems," Mangan said. "We really encourage people to slow down, wear a seat belt, don't use cruise control and watch for others."
Mangan said drivers should also move over for vehicles on the road. He said two or three of the accidents that the Highway Patrol has responded to were when vehicles hit snowplows.
Gretchen Willbarger was among those who went to the grocery store Wednesday to stock up before temperatures plunged even further.
"You've got to stock up, if you can, when it gets this cold," she said while walking out of the Safeway on Mountain View Road. "I picked up a few things just so I don't have to get out in this cold again over the weekend. I've lived in South Dakota for five years now, but before that I was in Texas for most of my life. It's totally different up here, and I've learned that it's better to stock up now, rather than deal with it when it's below zero."
Journal reporter Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report. Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.