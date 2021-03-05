White-nose syndrome found in bats at Wind Cave National Park

White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that kills hibernating bats, has been confirmed in Wind Cave National Park.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, samples recently tested revealed two confirmed cases of the disease and five probable cases in bats, the first confirmation of white-nose syndrome in bats in Wind Cave this year. It was previously found in bats in Custer County in 2018, the park service said.

White-nose syndrome has killed millions of North American bats since its emergence in 2006. There is no evidence that the disease poses a health risk to other wildlife, domestic animals or humans, the park service said.

Wind Cave staff are protecting bats in the cave by avoiding use of the cave’s walk-in entrance during the winter hibernation season. Wind Cave National Park is planning to resume limited cave tours this spring. The park service said all cave tour participants will be required to walk across a mat containing hydrogen peroxide to kill any fungus on their shoes that could spread the disease.

The National Park Service said visitors should avoid contact with bats and notify park rangers of any dead or sick bats they see. The best ways visitors can help protect bats is by staying out of closed caves and following ranger instructions before and after a cave tour.