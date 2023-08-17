A Whitewood woman has been identified as the person who died Sunday in a single vehicle crash south of Rapid City.
Preliminary information released by South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2016 Harley Davidson trike was traveling south on Neck Yoke Road just after noon Sunday when it left the road to the right for an unknown reason. The trike entered the ditch and became airborne for a brief period of time. The passenger became separated from the trike; the driver did not. The trike came to rest in the ditch.
The driver, Paul Gangelhoff, 78, sustained minor injuries. The passenger, Jacqueline Gangelhoff, 66, sustained fatal injuries. Neither were wearing a helmet.
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.