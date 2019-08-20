So, Who’s moving up front, in the Shops at Main Street Square?
Yes.
With homage to Bud Abbott and Lou Costello and their famous “Who’s on First” comedy routine, the ‘Who’s’ in this case refers to Who’s Toy House, one of the original shops in the city’s center shopping and recreation complex that opened in 2011.
Who’s is indeed on the move, but not far.
The Toy House is taking over the former space occupied by Klinkeltown Grilled Cheese and Burgers, which closed its Main Street Square location in November of 2018.
Plans for a toy store means a different direction for the space, which had housed a restaurant since the Square’s completion.
Before Klinkeltown, which opened in early 2017, other eateries there included Chow For Now, Ciao Italian Eatery, Dakota Soda Company and a hot dog restaurant, Wrigley Field.
The Toy House is now located just a few feet away from the restaurant in an approximately 2,800-square-feet interior location on the first floor of the former Sears Building at 512 Main St., just off the parking lot turned social gathering and event complex that has transformed downtown Rapid City in the eight years since its completion.
Who’s Toy House owner Somer Kingsbury said the inside location, with an exterior door facing the alleyway at the rear of the building, has been successful, but she was looking for more room and exposure.
“We’ve always been fortunate to have word of mouth and excellent relationships with our existing customers,” she said. “This will just give us an opportunity to have more visibility for customers who aren’t familiar with us.”
The Who’s name is a familiar one to Rapid City and Black Hills residents. The Toy House is a companion store to Who’s Hobby House, located two blocks west at 715 Main St.
Somer’s husband, Clancy, is a third-generation owner of the hobby shop. Clancy's grandfather, Archie Kingsbury, bought Who's in 1957 from founder William H. Osterburg, who loaned his initials to the hobby shop’s name in 1950.
Somer said the new up-front location for the toy house overlooking Main Street Squar will offer more than 500 square feet of additional space.
She plans to devote some of the added space for themed birthday parties and transform the former restaurant patio into a fenced play area, accessible only from inside the store. She also plans to add a candy shop.
Who’s Toy House will also become a flagship store for Schleich, a German collectible toy company that has been manufacturing hand-painted animal figurines since 1935.
Kingsbury said German tourists visiting Mount Rushmore stop at her store to fill out their Schleich collections because of the lower taxes in this country.
“It’s one of our biggest sellers,” Somer said.
Gutting the former Klinkeltown eatery of its kitchen equipment was completed last week.
Kingsbury said she is awaiting completion of the city inspection and permit process before renovation begins.
She plans to use the current display cabinetry, which means the current store will need to close for a time to complete the move.
If all goes well, plans are for a projected Oct. 15 re-opening.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to move our toy store there,” Somer said.