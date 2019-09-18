A Central High School student has been diagnosed with whooping cough, state and local officials have confirmed.
The state Department of Health informed the Rapid City Area Schools of the student's diagnosis on Sept. 13, district spokesperson Katy Urban said Wednesday. School employees and the families of students were notified by email and phone, she said.
Urban said about 65 school staff members and students were identified as having come in close contact with the student. The state health department describes close contact as being face to face for longer than one hour.
All 65 individuals were sent additional notifications that recommended they visit their doctors, Urban said. The district could not immediately confirm that the student had been asked to stay home late Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious bacterial infection of the respiratory system, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It is characterized by uncontrollable coughing that leads to breathing difficulties, according to the agency, resulting in a whooping sound.
While it can affect people of all ages, the CDC says, it can be very serious and even deadly for infants less than 1 year old. The agency recommends protecting against it by vaccinating.
Urban said there were five cases of the disease across the whole district last school year.