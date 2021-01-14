Wicked winds whip western South Dakota, damaging property in Rapid City

Fierce winds sweeping across the state and region have damaged buildings and signs in Rapid City, as well as changing travel plans for some driving on east-west highways.

The storm took hold over the Black Hills and plains of western South Dakota on Wednesday night with hurricane-force gusts as high as 93 mph recorded in the northwest part of the state.

In Rapid City, wind gusts climbed to 81 mph Thursday at the airport and 77 mph downtown, taking down several signs across the city and blowing roofs off buildings at the Central States Fairgrounds.

The iconic yellow sign outside of Jerry's Cakes & Donuts on Omaha Street was toppled by the powerful winds. In west Rapid City, a gust blew out the sign outside of Vanway Trophy & Award at 3120 W. Main St., causing a scare and confusion for co-owner Joleen Zoller.

"The wind just blew out our entire street sign and sent it a block down the street," she said. "We are in the process of remodeling the building, so we have no signage on the building that says Vanway Trophy & Award."

During the remodel, Joleen and her husband, Troy, took off the shake mansard overhang on the building, revealing the writing "Cafeteria" along the top of the building.