Wicked winds whip western South Dakota, damaging property in Rapid City

Fierce winds sweeping across the state and region have damaged buildings and signs in Rapid City, as well as changing travel plans for some driving on east-west highways.
The storm took hold over the Black Hills and plains of western South Dakota on Wednesday night with hurricane-force gusts as high as 93 mph recorded in the northwest part of the state.
In Rapid City, wind gusts climbed to 81 mph Thursday at the airport and 77 mph downtown, taking down several signs across the city and blowing roofs off buildings at the Central States Fairgrounds.
The iconic yellow sign outside of Jerry's Cakes & Donuts on Omaha Street was toppled by the powerful winds. In west Rapid City, a gust blew out the sign outside of Vanway Trophy & Award at 3120 W. Main St., causing a scare and confusion for co-owner Joleen Zoller.
"The wind just blew out our entire street sign and sent it a block down the street," she said. "We are in the process of remodeling the building, so we have no signage on the building that says Vanway Trophy & Award."
During the remodel, Joleen and her husband, Troy, took off the shake mansard overhang on the building, revealing the writing "Cafeteria" along the top of the building.
"It is so amazing but now people think Vanway is gone and our building is a cafeteria," she said. "I take phone calls almost every day asking what our lunch special is. Now that our street sign has blown off, we want to make sure people know we are still here."
Overnight winds at the Central States Fairgrounds tore the roof off of livestock barn No. 4 and damaged parts of barn No. 5, general manager Ron Jeffries said.
"Our guys did a good job of battening down the hatches before all of the wind, but there was just these hurricane-force winds that came through and they caught a piece of barn No. 4's roof and just peeled it like a can," he said.
The fairgrounds have a contingency plan for tornadoes during the Central States Fair in August, but dealing with hurricane-force winds presented a challenge for the crew, Jeffries said, especially just two weeks ahead of the Black Hills Stock Show.
"We are fortunate that it happened while the barn was empty and there was no livestock there. Otherwise, we'd be dealing with a very different and tragic situation," he said.
Interstate 90 remained open Wednesday and Thursday even though wind gusts of more than 75 mph have made travel difficult. The Wyoming Department of Transportation temporarily restricted use of Interstate 90 late Wednesday.
In Wyoming, the highway was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Gillette to Sundance and was closed as of late Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City posted a warning for travelers Wednesday, saying there was a high risk for rollover accidents, especially on east-west highways.
Rapid City Regional Airport received a peak wind gust of 81 mph at 1:29 p.m. Thursday. One flight had been canceled as of late Thursday morning. Incoming flights from Dallas and Minneapolis were still on schedule Thursday morning, while outbound flights to Las Vegas and Denver were slightly delayed. Flight delays were also reported between Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City said the highest wind gust was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday when a gust of 93 mph was clocked one mile north of Buffalo in Harding County.
In Pennington County, gusts of 82 mph were reported near Wasta and Scenic, with the 81 mph reading at Rapid City Regional Airport. Downtown Rapid City saw a gust of 77 mph at 12:58 p.m. Thursday.
Meade County also reported winds with gusts up to 82 mph near Mud Butte and 74 mph at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
The high winds have also caused intermittent power outages in the Black Hills region. Black Hills Energy confirmed outages across the Black Hills, including Deadwood and Custer.
The National Weather Service said the high wind warning continues through noon Friday. Strong northwesterly sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 75 mph will continue into Thursday night. The National Weather Service said winds will gradually decrease from west to east late Thursday and Friday.
While the chance for snow is low West River, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued a blizzard warning for east-central and southeast South Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulations East River are expected to be between one and three inches with 60 mph winds.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.