The South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Wildland Fire Division is holding a Wildfire Awareness Month Coloring Contest for children ages 3-12. This year’s entries will reflect the theme “Smokey Bear’s 75 Birthday Celebration."
Wildfire Awareness Month will take place in May.
Kids living in South Dakota are eligible to participate. All entries must be postmarked by April 19. Only one entry per child is allowed and submitted coloring sheets must be completed by the child with no outside assistance. Each entry must include a completed entry form.
The contest will have two age brackets with a prize awarded to each group.
• Group 1 (ages 3-7) Contestants submit the official “Birthday Cake” coloring sheet.
• Group 2 (ages 8-12) Contestants submit the official “Birthday Sign” coloring sheet.
A large Smokey Bear plush toy will be awarded to the contest winners in each category on or before May 10. Coloring sheets will not be returned.
The coloring sheets may be downloaded and printed from the South Dakota Wildfire Awareness Month website at sdwildfireawareness.com.
All submissions must be mailed/delivered to South Dakota Wildland Fire Division, Attn: Casey Warren, 3305 West South St., Rapid City, SD 57702.
For more information, contact Casey Warren at 605-390-2619 or email casey.warren@state.sd.us.