Wildfire burning at Custer State Park
Wildfire burning at Custer State Park

An estimated 25-acre wildfire was burning Wednesday afternoon in Custer State Park.

According to the park's Facebook page, the fire headed northwest from the park shop near Highway 16A. The park said no structures or public areas were being threatened at the time.

The post also stated multiple interagency resources were on scene, including a Type 1 and Type 3 helicopter.

The fire, which is being referred to as the Mine Draw fire by the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC), was suspected of burning 150 acres six miles south of Mount Rushmore, according to a tweet from Wildfire Today. 

A park employee told the Journal that no one was being evacuated as of 4 p.m., but that water was being pulled from Center Lake to douse the flames.

According to a tweet from RMACC, the fire requested a second large air tanker around 3:15 p.m. About 45 minutes later, RMACC reported on Twitter that there were eight aerial resources engaged in firefighting efforts.

In the same tweet, RMACC said there was a Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the fire. 

The Rapid City Fire Department tweeted around 4 p.m. that it was sending Engine 3-6 with four personnel to assist.

Maggie Seidel, policy director for Gov. Kristi Noem, said the situation is ongoing.

"State Wildland Firefighters on the ground have the full resources of the state and are working diligently to contain it," she said in an email to the Journal. "As more details are available, we will provide them."

Officials at Custer State Park could not be reached for comment.

