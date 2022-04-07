 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire near Custer leading to evacuation warnings

A wildfire has broken out five miles west of Custer in the Wabash Springs area. It was reported around 7 a.m. today. Numerous crews are en route as powerful winds race through the Black Hills.

The Custer County Sheriff's Department reports it has conducted pre-evacuation notices in the areas of Pinto Lane, Palamino Place, Big Pine Road area, Dakota Pine Road, Stagg Road & Highway16 area, Beaver Lake Subdivision, Thompson trailer court, Millpond Estates area, and Ridgeview Road area.

A Pennington County Fire official, meanwhile, is reporting the fire is now around 100 acres.

Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road is closed, according to a social media post by the Custer County Sheriff's Office. Power outages have been reported in an area stretching from the Four Mile area to Custer Limestone.

Kenneth Barfoot, who lives on Timpo Lane about two miles west of Custer, told a local television station the fire is burning in grass about 300 yards from his home. He says he sees firefighters attempting to backburn this morning.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department reports that the Custer High School Armory at 527 is a Red Cross location and open for all evacuees. For evacuation information, call the Custer County Dispatch at 605-673-8176. 

According the National Weather Service, wind gusts are expected to exceed 45 mph today in the Black Hills.

The  Journal left a message for the Custer County Sheriff's Office seeking more information about evacuations and the threat the blaze poses to public safety.

