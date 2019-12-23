Wildfire settlements rise to $898,500

A 2013 prescribed burn that became a wildfire in northwest South Dakota has now cost the federal government $898,500 in settlements.

The eighth and ninth settlements related to the fire — with more potentially to come — were filed last week in federal court to resolve some of the claims raised in a lawsuit. The new settlements are payable to Diamond Acre Trust for $170,000, and Jamie Hermann for $7,500.

A notation in the court file indicates the latest settlements resulted from a Nov. 19-20 settlement conference. Meanwhile, the lawsuit remains pending for plaintiffs Eric and Laurie Casper, Robert and Connie Hermann, Ryan Hermann, and the Grand River Cooperative Grazing Association, who were not able to reach a settlement.

Attorneys for the government have a pending motion seeking dismissal of the claims by the Grand River Cooperative Grazing Association. The motion contends that the association's grazing agreement with the U.S. Forest Service includes a provision holding the government harmless from all loss, expense, liability or other obligation arising from any accident or other occurrence causing injuries or property damage, whether due directly or indirectly to the use and management of the Forest Service's land. The motion awaits a judge's consideration.