Wildfire settlements rise to $898,500

A 2013 prescribed burn that became a wildfire in northwest South Dakota has now cost the federal government $898,500 in settlements.
The eighth and ninth settlements related to the fire — with more potentially to come — were filed last week in federal court to resolve some of the claims raised in a lawsuit. The new settlements are payable to Diamond Acre Trust for $170,000, and Jamie Hermann for $7,500.
A notation in the court file indicates the latest settlements resulted from a Nov. 19-20 settlement conference. Meanwhile, the lawsuit remains pending for plaintiffs Eric and Laurie Casper, Robert and Connie Hermann, Ryan Hermann, and the Grand River Cooperative Grazing Association, who were not able to reach a settlement.
Attorneys for the government have a pending motion seeking dismissal of the claims by the Grand River Cooperative Grazing Association. The motion contends that the association's grazing agreement with the U.S. Forest Service includes a provision holding the government harmless from all loss, expense, liability or other obligation arising from any accident or other occurrence causing injuries or property damage, whether due directly or indirectly to the use and management of the Forest Service's land. The motion awaits a judge's consideration.
The litigation resulted from the Pautre Fire. It started as a prescribed burn that was lit April 3, 2013, by U.S. Forest Service employees in Pasture 3B on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in the Lemmon area, near the border of South Dakota and North Dakota.
The burn was intended to cover 210 acres of federally owned land, according to a later Forest Service report. Prescribed burns are used for a variety of purposes, including the control of grass and weed species and the elimination of dry or dead vegetation that could fuel large wildfires.
Wind blew the prescribed burn beyond its intended area, and it became a wildfire that burned for several days. It destroyed grass that ranchers depended on for their cattle, along with other items including crops and fences.
Court documents say the fire burned 3,519 acres of federally owned land and 7,160 acres of privately owned land, for a total of 10,679 acres, which is nearly 17 square miles.
In 2015, affected landowners filed multiple lawsuits that were eventually consolidated into one case. The lawsuits alleged that the Forest Service made mistakes in its preparation and execution of the prescribed burn, including a failure to heed vital weather information.
The government has not admitted any liability or fault in the nine settlement agreements that have been filed so far.
Contact Seth Tupper at seth.tupper@rapidcityjournal.com