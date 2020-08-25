Wildfire smoke will linger in the Black Hills through Friday, weather service says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smoke from wildfires raging in California and the Rocky Mountains will linger over the Black Hills through the week, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

Meteorologist Steve Trimarchi said Tuesday that a ridge of high pressure over the Rockies has been funneling the smoke to the Black Hills for the past several days.

"The flow aloft is from the west and southwest and that happens to be where all the large fires are in California, Idaho, portions of Montana and Wyoming," Trimarchi said. "Most of the large fires are in California, and the way the pattern is working right now, that is blowing all of that smoke into our area."

The smoke particulates flowing from those large wildfires are impacting air quality throughout the Black Hills. The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has four recording stations in the area at Rapid City, Black Hawk, Wind Cave National Park and Badlands National Park.

According to the DENR's readings, the air quality index (AQI) in the Black Hills has hovered in the moderate category since the middle of last week. The AQI's moderate value is between 50 and 100.