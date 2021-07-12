 Skip to main content
Wildlife Loop to be resurfaced, drivers expect delays
Wildlife Loop to be resurfaced, drivers expect delays

54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park

Traffic lined up on the Wildlife Loop to park before the 54th Annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park in September 2019. The Wildlife Loop will be resurfaced for the first time since it was paved in 1984 this summer.

Work begins on resurfacing Wildlife Loop Road this week for the first time since the road was paved in 1984.

Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager for Custer State Park, said crews will begin with dig outs on the side of the road, so drivers should expect to see flaggers in designated areas and one-way traffic.

Stalder said the full 18 miles of the road will be accessible through the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which will be Aug. 6-15.

He said if there are no delays, then the road closures will start.

The road will be closed nine miles at a time with a turnaround point. Construction will stop the week of the annual Buffalo Roundup. Resurfacing is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Stalder said the park’s interior gravel roads will be open but would not have access to the Wildlife Loop once that section of road is closed off.

The Prairie Trail, which is the main trail off of the loop, will be open until that section of road is closed.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

