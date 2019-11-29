The weekend's projected blizzard has forced postponement of Saturday's scheduled concert by South Dakota country-comedy duo Williams & Ree at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, according to George Milos, director of sales and marketing for the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
Milos said tickets already sold for the concert will be honored for the rescheduled date, or may be refunded through the outlet where they were purchased.
The duo would have had to travel across the state after a scheduled concert in Aberdeen Friday night, Milos said.
"With the weather forecast, they just didn't think they could make the trek," Milos said.